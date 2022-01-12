We reveal the plans of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and other ‘top models’ for this new year

There is nothing like starting the first weeks of January with a blank page to write on it the plans and resolutions to follow throughout the year. So they even do the most sought-after models in the industry, that start this 2022 in style. From Kendall jenner, passing by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and even Dua Lipa, these well-known faces that do not go unnoticed at all – neither on the street nor on the catwalks – star fashion and beauty campaigns of the most influential brands in the sector, those that will mark trends of the new season.

Gigi Hadid, Moschino’s favorite

That Gigi hadid be one of the favorites of the Italian house is no secret. Many are the occasions in which he has paraded for Moschino, and now it becomes the main image of the spring-summer 2022 collection that its creative director, Jeremy Scott, christened as Girls who lunch in its presentation at Milan Fashion Week. A very colorful project, with extravagant styles and clear inspiration from the sixties that he has shared with high-caliber models such as Imaan Hammam, Mika Schneider, Amar Akway and Abby Champion.