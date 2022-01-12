We no longer work for assholes!

“Throughout my career, I heard this phrase, ‘Be yourself at work,’ and that meant wearing a splash of color in your clothes,” Darrisaw said. “Now it means spending time in meditation with your team and setting aside time for conversations about how the company is supporting the community.”

Jacquelyn Carter, 26, didn’t think she was going to quit her job at the start of the pandemic. He worked for a non-profit organization in Houston and his mother, who had worked at the same location for 30 years, had taught him that it was important to stay on a team as long as possible.

However, the slights began to pile up. Some colleagues forgot their name frequently. Others spoke above her in meetings. A manager at the organization called one of his ideas “stupid.” And, as a black woman, she encountered insensitive comments from white colleagues.

“When you get to be at home, in your own space, you realize that you don’t have to deal with someone passing you in the hallway and commenting on your hair,” he said.

He saw videos on TikTok of other people celebrating their decision to leave jobs they didn’t like – known as QuitTok – with songs on their posts like Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and Cardi B’s “Money”. An example excellent of the genre: a trio of women dance with a text that reads: “The company prefers to lose 3 reliable and hard-working employees than to fix its toxic management.”

Carter decided that an evil colleague was as good a reason as any to leave his employer, so he started looking for new opportunities. Then he joined Darrisaw’s company.

Farewell messages to bad bosses also inspired some to move from retail to office jobs, like 23-year-old Kristofer Flatt who worked in a department store in Arkansas. He said his managers ignored his pleas for more protective gear, gave him time-consuming tasks with no explanation – “change the item in that aisle for charcoal instead of birdseed” – and questioned his request to take time off for a funeral. . In the spring of 2020, he resigned and got a corporate job.