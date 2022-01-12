Wall Street stocks close higher, giving investors peace of mind

Reuters.- Wall Street stock indices closed higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq leading the positive wave, as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress, which delivered no major surprises. .

After falling 1% earlier in the day, the rate-sensitive Wall Street tech sector rebounded, boosting indices.

Powell said the central bank’s plans to tighten monetary policy this year were not undermining strong employment in an economy that “no longer needs or wants” massive stimulus.

“The reaction we’re getting today is a reflection of things we already know,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York who trades on Wall Street.

Wall Street tech companies closed higher

The S&P 500 Index broke a five-day slide, while the Nasdaq extended early-week gains on Wall Street as big tech stocks rose after being hit by rising bond yields.

Equity markets have been hit since the beginning of this year after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting signaled an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates due to mounting inflationary pressures.

According to the preliminary closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 186.58 points, or 0.52%, to 36,255.45 points; the S&P 500 gained 42.48 points, or 0.93%, to 4,713.61 units, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 208.85 points, or 1.41%, to 15,153.89 points.

