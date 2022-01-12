Wall Street closes with gains thanks to Powell

January 11, 2022 | 3:50 pm

The main wall street bags closed with a positive variation after the comments of the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 it rose 0.95% to 4,714.50 units; the Dow Jones Industrial Average it accelerated 0.51%, to 36,252.02 units; Meanwhile he Nasdaq Composite it appreciated 1.41%, to 15,153.4 units.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, the Price and Quotation Index (CPI) of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) grew 0.50% to 53,101.18 points.

For his part, Stoxx Europe 600 it closed 1.47% lower at 487.10, while Asian stocks held mixed closings.

Powell, injects gas into the market

According to the Bloomberg media, the shares rose after Jerome Powell assured investors that the Federal Reserve It will reduce inflation as the economy recovers, while noting that the central bank will likely begin to reduce its balance sheet in 2022.

ANDl S&P 500 halted a five-day slide, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks.

The boss of the Fed He told the Senate Banking Committee that officials will not hesitate to act if necessary to contain price pressures.

“If we have to raise interest rates further over time, we will,” he said.

Noting that the economy was in a much stronger position than the last time the central bank cut its balance sheet, Powell said no decisions had been made, but that this time it would be faster.

“I have referred to Powell Before as Goldilocks in a suit, and to some extent, I think he played that role one more time, ”said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

“While he made the right ‘noises’ about tightening the balance sheet and fighting inflation, he was very careful to balance it with a blanket tone that ultimately said,’ Yeah, I’m concerned about the market’s reaction to all these plans that we have, ”he added.

