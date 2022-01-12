VIDEO: They present the concept of a luxurious flying superyacht in the style of ‘Star Wars’, built in carbon fiber and powered by helium

Lazzarini’s design has all the comforts of a conventional one.

The Italian design studio Lazzarini has recently unveiled a concept of a flying superyacht built in carbon fiber and powered by helium, dubbed ‘Air Yacht’.

It is made up of two 150-meter airships, with four solar-powered electric propellers, connected to an 80-meter-long central hull.

The airships are divided into hives that store helium. When in flight, the compressed helium is released and can provide enough propulsion for trips of up to 48 hours at 60 knots (111 km / h).

“With the Air Yacht there is a way to sail through the sky without emissions that harm the future” they pointed out from Lazzarini. Since kerosene is the fuel used by most airplanes, with this new concept, the study tries to offer a “greener option.”

It has all the comforts of a normal luxury yacht. The central compartment serves as a common space for passengers to gather, relax and eat. For their part, the two airships have large windows that allow guests to enjoy the panoramic setting.

Accommodation on board the Air Yacht is for a total of 22 guests in 11 cabins: there are five rooms on each side of the airship and a main cabin located in the central area with a 360-degree view.