Video Cruz Azul says goodbye to Jonathan Rodríguez, key in the ninth title

The Blue Cross said goodbye on social networks to the Uruguayan attacker Jonathan Rodriguez, who will now play for him Al-Nassr FC from Saudi Arabia.

Difficult goodbye. ???? Thanks for giving your all for these colors. Thanks for the goal from La Novena. Thanks for everything, Champion. ????@ jona2118 he spoke to our cameras before his departure. Good luck in everything that comes. ???? pic.twitter.com/wOFn9MFIjD – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 12, 2022

The cement board said goodbye to Little head Rodriguez through a video on social networks, where he thanked him for his time at the club, where he was a fundamental part in achieving the ninth league title, after a drought dating from 1997.

“Difficult goodbye. It only remains to thank for all your effort wearing the La Machine shirt. Thanks for the goal from La Novena. Good luck in everything that comes, Champion ”, they noted in their message.

In the interview published by the club, the Little head Rodríguez pointed out that he had completed his cycle at Cruz Azul, expressing to the leadership his desire to leave.

I approached the board of directors to make them feel that I had completed my cycle at the club and wanted to leave. The truth is that the decision cost me a lot of work because I was very happy, I felt very good, loved by the people and I am grateful for the new opportunity that they are giving me ”, he said.

“I was here three years ago and I always felt very loved by people and my colleagues, all of whom I had. I had many close people, friends who have treated me in the best way and that is why I am very happy to have worn this shirt “, he argued.

The Uruguayan forward said that the most important goal in his career was the one scored in the May 2021 final against Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium.

Yes, it is the most important goal of my career because I had never scored one in a final Final. I was very happy because achieving this title after so many years at the club is something I will never forget (…) I always look at it before going to sleep, I start to see some memories and it is inevitable to get excited “, he argued.

With Jonathan Rodríguez, there are five casualties from Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, joining the Walter montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado Y Orbelín Pineda.