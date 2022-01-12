Uterqüe provokes madness by reducing to 50% the most striking dress on the web

Uterqüe has lowered the most striking dress of its new collectionIt looks like something out of a Valentino show and is sold at a bargain price. Fashion does not have to be expensive, but on the contrary, the sales are the moment we were waiting for of the year to get pieces that impress. Now is the time to take a risk and head to stores like Uterqüe, Inditex’s premium brand reduces its products by more than 50%. For much less than it seems at first glance, we take home a Uterqüe dress that has caused madness in its stores.

This is the most striking dress on the Uterqüe website and is reduced to 50%

Red is the color of passion and the tone that we most want to wear on certain occasions is joy, intensity and emotion brought to a garment. In these days when black, white and gray seem to be the protagonists of our lives, it is time to give it a little energy from the hand of an exceptional wardrobe.

Like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, we’ll bet on the red dress to impress. That romantic date, wedding, baptism or communion, is the perfect excuse to put on the Uterqüe garment that looks like something out of a haute couture collection or a Hollywood movie. We are going to become real movie stars or queens of any act, just put it on.

Puffed sleeves are the sign of identity of a Uterqüe dress that stylizes a lot. This element helps to balance the hips, whether we have a few extra kilos or not, we will appear thinner, one or two sizes will visually disappear with this garment, one of the most striking on the web.

The gathering reduces sizes. The other element that manages to stylize the figure is the central gathering. We got a great guy right away, as soon as we put on this dress that will look like something out of a Paris store, we will see the reducing effect. A plus when buying this type of garment to make us feel especially good with it.

It has the ideal length to show off infinite legs. Although the model of the dress is very tall, in a normal size we will be able to highlight legs, measure 1.50 or 1.70, we will lengthen this part of the body. Of the 159 euros that it initially cost, now we can buy it for 75.95 euros. A chollazo, a high-end garment from Uterqüe like this dress can be ours with a 50% discount.