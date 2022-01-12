update 19.01 turns the island into chaos with the arrival of tornadoes and thunderstorms

At this point in the movie, one can’t think of what else to add to Fortnite. The Epic Games title It has featured so many game modes, collaborations, and all kinds of events that the list has been endless for a long time.

However, now a very special ingredient has just been introduced. With update 19.01 the long-awaited finally arrive tornadoes, lightning and thunderstorms to the island. We are not talking about the new climate being purely aesthetic, but that it will have a fundamental role in tipping the balance in the games.

And is that tornadoes can help us let’s raise quickly so we can plan with ease towards our new destination. Of course, be careful with staying too long inside, since the whirlpool will end up spitting us, but there will be no damage from a fall if this happens.

In the event that the storm catches you without an umbrella, you have to be careful about lightning. Are able to deal a small amount of damage, as well as setting fire to the area near where they impact. In its favor it must be said the discharge allows players to obtain a temporary speed bonus.

If you want the lightning to hit you, you just have to be in an aquatic area or, on the contrary, ascend as high as you can next to the cloud. Due to the arrival of these changes in time, the Tornado week, starting today and ending on January 17 at 3:00 p.m. CET. This results in a more frequent appearance of this phenomenon.

Finally, the flare gun also returns to Fortnite, which can be found in chests, on the ground, and in supply drops.

