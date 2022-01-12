Two Kardashians lead the famous who left their toxic relationships behind and are now happier

These are true stories, it is not a movie, a soap opera or the lyrics of a song. Sometimes we forget that famous people are humans like us who cry, get angry, fall in love and forget too. Just as it has happened to us, Some celebrities have shown how happy they are when they leave a toxic relationship behind, that sweet taste that comes after the storm of a breakup.

That’s what life is about, looking for what makes us happy and if that includes getting away from your partner, without hesitation you have to do it. We introduce you six celebrities who have decided to take a step back, leave their troubled relationships and live fuller and happier either with a new partner or alone.

Kim kardashian

The socialite has decided to leave her marriage to Kanye West behind. It cost her a lot of work because the rapper refused to divorce but she gained strength and was determined not to continue supporting the bipolarity of the father of her children and the mistreatment.

She was very calm and happy enjoying her mother, sisters and children. Months later, she began dating Pete Davidson, several years younger, and currently she is excited but careful in front of the cameras.

For its part, Kanye west He is already officially dating the actress Julia Fox with whom he has been seen in recent weeks and is very happy with her.

Adele

The singer knew how to take a step back in her relationship and musical career to recover physically and mentally. She was married to Simon Konecki for eight years and they had a son named Angelo. In 2019 Adele filed for divorce and was willing to make herself a priority.

This 2021 she returned recovered, healthy and happier than ever with a big smile and a new album titled “30”. He has been wearing very little and has already become one more success for his career. It has caused a lot of expectation with the music videos, He plans to release them bit by bit to keep us excited. (And he’s succeeding)

Speaking of his heart, he has apparently reopened it for Rich Paul, an NBA agent and representative of LeBron James.

Megan fox

The beautiful actress Megan Fox was married for ten years to Brian Austin Green with whom she had three children. Megan is proof that no matter how long you have been with the person or how the family has grown, if you do not feel well take strength and heal your body, heart and soul. They finished and returned again but it was in 2020 when she officially asked for a divorce and custody of the children.

Now she’s more than happy with her new boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly with whom he has attended several events and red carpets in 2021, stealing all eyes with how happy they look together.

Jennifer Lopez

The most notorious case of 2021 was that of Jennifer López. She started the year with her fiancé Alex Rodríguez but things began to change and they decided to separate. Very shortly after Jlo was seen with her ex-boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck. In the end it was not a chance meeting and they decided to resume their relationship 17 years later. Today they live with their children and they are more than happy together as if it were the beginning of 2000.

Miley Cyrus

The singer was married to Liam Hemsworth and although they were not known as a toxic couple, they decided to divorce after only eight months as husband and wife.

Miley has always been strong and irreverent, Liam much calmer. The house they shared in Malibu burned down, taking away many memories of the couple but despite the tragedy they decided to hold on to each other. After a few months they realized that there were already too many irreconcilable problems and they decided to divorce.

Now they are both fine and happy without the feeling of being tied, it is said that Miley Cyrus has a new boyfriend but she has not confirmed anything yet.

Kourtney kardashian

We love seeing the happiness and smiles that Travis Barker brings to the older sister of the Kardashians. In 2006 she began a relationship with Scott Disick with whom she had three children. They separated for good in 2015 and Kourtney took a long time to heal physically, mentally and emotionally until she found true love with Travis Barker, the former drummer of the group Blink-182. In October 2021, the musician gave him the engagement ring and the socialite said yes.

Now they are preparing a marriage ceremony for 2022 with all the excitement of the Kardashian and Barker family.