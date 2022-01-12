Trial begins in Cardi B defamation lawsuit against YouTuber accused of lying about rapper contracting herpes and using cocaine

Cardi B is suing a YouTuber for defamation. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

A lawsuit has started in Atlanta for Cardi B’s lawsuit in 2019 against a YouTuber.

The rapper alleges that Latasha Kebe made false claims about her in various videos.

The lawsuit claims those false claims included that Cardi B contracted herpes and used drugs.

Cardi B arrived in federal court in Atlanta Monday to begin a trial against a YouTuber whom she accused of defamation, Billboard reported.

The rapper alleged in a 2019 lawsuit filed in the Atlanta Division of the Northern District Court of Georgia that Latasha Kebe, who has 1 million subscribers to his unWinewithTashaK channel, ran a “malicious campaign” against him and became “obsessed.” with the rapper. . The lawsuit claims that Kebe made false statements about Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, in several videos, including that she had tested positive for herpes and was abusing drugs.

The lawsuit, which was reviewed by Insider, said the YouTuber knew that posting videos about Cardi B “would attract a lot more viewers to her content than she normally gets.”

Kebe denied the allegations and alleged in a $ 3 million counterclaim that Cardi B had sent fans to harass her, according to Billboard. That case was dismissed by a judge last year who said there was “no evidence” of such harassment, Billboard reported.

Claims in other videos posted by Kebe include that Cardi B’s unborn child would have intellectual disabilities and that the rapper “made a living from prostitution,” according to the complaint.

Other claims made by Kebe that have been revealed during the last two years of litigation include that Cardi B “participated in a degrading act with a beer bottle” and “committed an infidelity,” reported Billboard.

In November 2021, Federal District Judge William Ray ordered the UCLA Women’s Pelvic Health Center to send him “any and all medical records” related to herpes and HPV tests, Rolling Stone reported. After receiving the results, Judge Ray determined that they were “not helpful” to Kebe’s case.

Screening for the case was completed Monday, Complete Music Update reported, and proceedings began Tuesday.

Kebe’s attorney, Sadeer Sabbak, urged the jury to “do no trial” without context, “because context is everything, especially in the media,” according to Law360. “Everyone is familiar with humor, everyone is familiar with opinion, and everyone needs context to appreciate that.”

In return, Cardi B’s attorney, Sarah M. Matz, said: “To say that people have highly stigmatizing diseases is not a joke,” and that Kebe “knows that statements like this, if false, are defamatory.”

Despite the lawsuit, Kebe has continued to upload videos to her YouTube channel most days, although her last video to mention Cardi B was posted more than six months ago.

YouTube’s terms of service establish that the platform is not responsible for “Content submitted by any user, or for the defamatory, offensive or illegal conduct of any user.”

Under its defamation reporting requirements, YouTube “will only consider legal complaints when notified by the party in question or their authorized legal representative.”

Representatives for Cardi B and Kebe did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



