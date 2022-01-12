Tousled and sunny, Sommer Ray shows off her exercise routine

The beautiful fitness model, Sommer ray, He caused a stir in the world of the web again with his most recent publication on his Instagram profile, in which he dared to model with an attractive sports outfit that left his admirers with their mouths open, as he showed them how it ends after a grueling training session.

It is well known that the famous influencer is a disciplined young woman committed to her healthy lifestyle, which is why in recent years she has remained in very good physical condition thanks to the intense exercise routine that she usually performs along with a strict diet. balanced that he consumes every day.

Although from time to time, the popular internet celebrity born in U.S, He prefers to skip the diet and enjoy the moment with his loved ones, however, he has shown that there is no problem if you eat a little more or take the odd drink, since there is always a new day that gives you the opportunity to go back to training.

Through her personal account on the camera’s social network, the successful digital content creator published a couple of images that managed to attract the attention of almost 27 million users, where she appears posing from her room all disheveled and heated by the exercise.

This is not the first time that Sommer decides to expose himself in front of the camera lens while training with some weights, but he did take the opportunity to dazzle his fans after wearing a flirty black sports outfit that consisted of a tank top and a top. Matching panty that allowed to contemplate its stylized silhouette.

“Training at home” is the message that Ray placed at the bottom of the publication, which became a trend within a few hours of being posted and so far has more than 762 thousand red hearts and thousands of messages full of compliments .

