Tom Holland from SpiderMan to the Oscars 2022; could be the host this year

!Tom holland went from Spiderman no way home to the Oscar 2022! It turns out that apparently the Academy seeks the actor to host the awards, which are still standing in the iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood. It should be noted that Grammy have already been rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that Tom holland is one of the most important characters in show business and is that Spiderman, movie that starred, It became the highest grossing film of 2021 and even the most watched since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Related news

The rumors began when in an interview, Tom assured that he would very much like to be part of the Oscar awards as teacher of ceremonies, a figure that disappeared a few years ago after potential candidates had scandals with your comments on social networks.

It should be noted that the last host was comedian Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, previously they were Chris rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen Degeneres (2014), Seth macfarlane (2013), Billy crystal (2012) and James Franco / Anne Hathaway (2011).

Pure love! Zendaya calls Tom Holland her “Spider-Man” on Instagram

Tom Holland and Zendaya prove they are the cutest couple in Hollywood. Ever since Tom stops an interview to see Zendaya arrive and, now, Ze He took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for Tom after the premiere.

“My Spider-Man, I am very proud of you, some things never change and a good thing ?? @ tomholland2013,” wrote the actress.

Of course, this is not the first time Zendaya has talked about Tom With great esteem, he previously spoke about working alongside him and his personality in an interview with InStyle where he called him a perfectionist and also said:

“There are many things, obviously, I appreciate that. As an actor, I appreciate that he really likes being Spider-Man.”

Recently during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya also admitted that Tom Holland was her favorite Spider-Man compared to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. While Zendya didn’t exactly say that he was her favorite, she lovingly pointed to her boyfriend and made a sweet gesture to show that she certainly chooses him.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs