Tom Holland from SpiderMan to the Oscars 2022; could be the host this year

!Tom holland went from Spiderman no way home to the Oscar 2022! It turns out that apparently the Academy seeks the actor to host the awards, which are still standing in the iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood. It should be noted that Grammy have already been rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that Tom holland is one of the most important characters in show business and is that Spiderman, movie that starred, It became the highest grossing film of 2021 and even the most watched since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

