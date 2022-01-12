Today’s matches: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live the semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup

Live match: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, minute by minute

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 51 | There is a yellow card for Dani Alves for a late sweep of Vinicius. Second caution of the match.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 50 | Barcelona again with the approach. Dembl shoots from the right, on the trajectory Luuk de Jong heads without direction to goalkeeper.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 49 | WARNING PEDRI! The midfielder lets her in, first she takes a powerful shot that passes inches from the merengue goal.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 47 | Dembl receives from the newly admitted Pedri and hits a right hand far from the goalkeeper defended by Courtois.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 45 | There is a double change for Xavi. Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong leave, Pedri and Ez Abde enter.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 45 | IT’S OVER! We go to halftime with a draw in Saudi Arabia. Vinicius Jr. and Luuk de Jong are shaping the scoreboard. At this time we will have extra time.

Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Min. 42 | GOOOOOOL OF BARCELONA !! Luuk de Jong ties the game with a dose of fortune. Dembl’s low center to the left, Militao clears but ends up bursting the ball in de Jong, who sends her to save on the rebound: post and inside! The match is tied.

Photo: Reuters

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 40 | Double cut from Dembl! The French received on the edge of the area and made a couple of feints before hitting a left-footed shot that was blocked by the defense.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 39 | Left-handed by Asensio from outside the area. The shot is loose, ter Stegen leans to his left and stays with the ball in two halves.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 34 | Dembl is the key to the generation of offensive plays for Barcelona. The Frenchman now goes from the left to the center, from where he takes a very high shot.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 31 | Again De Jong appears overlooked! The approach is again from the left, center to the second post where the Dutch striker stands up.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 29 | The first clear of Barcelona! Dembl appears from the left and hits a left-foot cross for De Jong, who heads straight into the hands of Courtois.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Min. 25 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRIIIID !! VINICIUS OPENS THE BOOKMARK ON THE CLASSIC. Error in the departure of Barcelona, ​​Benzema steals Busquets and then puts a filtered stroke for Vini, who goes for speed and defines left-handed in front of the goalkeeper. MADRID WINS IT!

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 19 | CLOSE ASENSIO! Madrid counterattack, led by Vinicius. The Brazilian goes to the left, hooks to the center and yields to Asensio, who in two halves hits a left-footed shot just off the mark. At speed the white box is dangerous.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 18 | A new brain will come for the culs. Dani Alves catches the rebound and hits a right hand that hits Modric’s head.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 17 | Dembl receives from the left and puts a cross into the heart of the area, where Nacho sends the corner kick.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 12 | First shot at the bow. Luka Modric hits a filtered ball for Vinicius, who goes at speed towards the area. The Brazilian shoots from the right, very weak at the hands of ter Stegen. Good closing of Arajo to close the angle of his rival.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 7 | New meringue notice. Deep ball for Vinicius, the Brazilian threatens and yields for Asensio, who tests from medium distance. The shot does not bear a goalkeeper’s direction.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 2 | Benzema’s first! Asensio controls the ball and yields to the French, who appears on the left. Karim cuts towards the center and hits a right hand that goes over the frame.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 2 | The first foul of the match arrives. Luuk de Jong is late on Nacho, who is lying on the pitch.

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Min. 1 | THE CLASSIC IS NOW PLAYED! The Ftbol Club Barcelona moves, today with its classic Blaugrana clothing. Real Madrid appears in white.

12:57 PM | On stage the two teams! Barcelona and Real Madrid appear on the pitch. Everything is ready for the kickoff, the salute between both squads … PLAY NOW!

12:50 PM | Be careful with the Opta data: Between Karim Benzema (22 goals) and Vincius Jr (14) they have scored 36 goals with Real Madrid this season between all competitions, one more than all of Barcelona during this 21/22 (35).

12:40 PM | Real Madrid elements are already heating up on the pitch! Recall that the match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The Classic in Riyadh will be one of the most uneven in history. HERE the reasons.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: forecast for today’s game

12:30 PM | Due to the recent statistics between the two and the moment they live in LaLiga, the Real Madrid is the favorite this afternoon over Barcelona. MARCA Claro’s forecast is: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid.

12:20 PM | The great novelty in Barcelona’s starting eleven is Ferran Torres, who finally managed to be enrolled after Samuel Umtiti’s pay cut. The 21-year-old Spanish striker arrived from Manchester City.

12:10 PM | Real Madrid don’t know what it’s like to lose to Barcelona in the last five games. In fact, the merengue team has four victories against its rival in turn.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Result of their last 5 games Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | Matchday 10 | LaLiga 2021-22

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona | Matchday 30 | LaLiga 2020-21

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid | Matchday 7 | LaLiga 2020-21

Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | Matchday 26 | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid | Matchday 10 | LaLiga 2019-20

Confirmed alignment of Barcelona

Now let’s review the eleven Barcelona footballers: Marc-Andr ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqu, Ronald Arajo, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Ferran Torres, Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembl.

Ferran Torres debut with the cul group!

Confirmed alignment of Real Madrid

We have the XI of Madrid! The white box will take the field with: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius and Karim Benzema.

Barcelona and Real Madrid They are ready to star in a new edition of El Clsico in Spain. Both teams are measured in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, looking for a place in the title duel. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the match, to be held this Wednesday, January 12 at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

What time is Barcelona’s game against Real Madrid and which channel broadcasts it live?

The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid It will be played today, Wednesday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). You can follow it live on TV through Sky Sports.

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against micron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Mexican Booster Vaccine: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?