Today’s Free Fire Codes January 12, 2022; all free rewards
Free Fire continues to burn with its free daily content. Garena’s production, available as free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) on iOS and Android mobile devices, it is a multiplayer battle royale that is succeeding all over the world. Like every day, the company has distributed a series of free reward codes, including some useful items that will help you survive the battle.
Below we provide you with the complete list of codes for today Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Remember that most of them can only be redeemed during the next 24 hours.
Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Jan 12, 2022
- FFPL-OJEU-FHSI
- FFPL-WIED-USNH
- DDFRTY2021POUYT
- MJTFAER8UOP21
- SDAWR88YO21UB
- NHKJU88TREQW
- MHOP8YTRZACD
- BHPOU82021NHDF
- FFGYBGFDAPQO
- FFGTYUO21POKH
- BBHUQWPO2021UY
- ADERT8BHKPOU
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- FF11WFNPP956
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- 96Y4CNBZGV35
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- FFACIDCAWJBZ
- DDFRTY1616POUYT
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- PK95JK8QWK4X
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)
- M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5
- X99TK56XDJ4X
We also show you how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to change the name to our liking.
Like every Tuesday, Garena has just published next week’s agenda, which we show you in this news. Will be active from January 12 to January 18.
How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?
- First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
- Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
- Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.
Free Fire is available as a free download for Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.
Source | Prepare Exams