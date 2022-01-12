Today’s Free Fire Codes January 12, 2022; all free rewards

Free Fire continues to burn with its free daily content. Garena’s production, available as free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) on iOS and Android mobile devices, it is a multiplayer battle royale that is succeeding all over the world. Like every day, the company has distributed a series of free reward codes, including some useful items that will help you survive the battle.

Below we provide you with the complete list of codes for today Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Remember that most of them can only be redeemed during the next 24 hours.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Jan 12, 2022

FFPL-OJEU-FHSI

FFPL-WIED-USNH

DDFRTY2021POUYT

MJTFAER8UOP21

SDAWR88YO21UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU82021NHDF

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO21POKH

BBHUQWPO2021UY

ADERT8BHKPOU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

Like every Tuesday, Garena has just published next week’s agenda, which we show you in this news. Will be active from January 12 to January 18.

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available as a free download for Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.

