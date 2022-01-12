Thor Love and Thunder: this is the new and spectacular armor of Thor and Jane Foster

Thor Love and Thunder, one of the next Marvel Studios films as part of the UCM that we will be able to enjoy this year in theaters, is seen again through two conceptual arts leaked on the network of networks. This is the first look at the new armor that its two main protagonists will wear, Thor Y Jane foster, again played by Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman. And their appearance could not be more surprising, since they will be sporting totally new and striking armor, very much in the vein of the Marvel comics.

Thor 4: this is what Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman look like

Thus, we can see Thor with a totally new armor, both for its design and its color pattern, with blue tones bright and golden touches; even so, it is reminiscent of previous aspects of the God of Thunder in the MCU, such as the circles on both sides of the torso. The cape, yes, stays red and continues to wield the Stormbreaker. And we can forget about the Thor uploaded from Avengers Endgame; And it is that as we have seen in different images of the shoot, the most muscular and imposing Thor returns.

Jane foster, meanwhile, it seems that he wields the Mjolnir, now fully rebuilt, which looks like a salvaged version of the hammer that destroyed Hela in Thor Ragnarok. His armor, on the other hand, demonstrates a very comic-like look, with silver tones Y red touches, plus a matching helmet. Again, the cape remains red.

If there are no new delays, Thor Love and Thunder will be released in theaters next July 8, 2022. Let’s remember that months ago, during the filming of the film, we could already see several of its protagonists and their new aspects, from a more rocker Thor to the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves, who will also appear in the film.

Source | CBR