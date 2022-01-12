This Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is a hard opportunity to turn down

The best-selling smartband of the last month continues to fall in price.

If we have to mention a best selling device every year, you only have to look towards Xiaomi to realize that they have the queen. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 arrived to improve certain aspects that we saw in the Mi Band 5 months ago, and now it can be yours for less than 30 euros in AliExpress Plaza. Both in its Chinese version and in its global version it is with a succulent discount.

The Mi Band 6 has its price reduced in almost 13 euros in its global version and in about 16 euros in its Chinese version. Both are useful in any region and both lack an NFC chip. Total, for what it is useful in our region, it is better not to include it in this version. AliExpress Plaza ships this unit in a few days from Spain, without extra customs payment and with the VAT included (final price).

Get the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for just 30 euros

The Mi Band 6 not a normal device, but rather a great gadget that all (or almost all) of us should use once in a lifetime. Is a wearable in capital letters, looking very similar to the previous version, but that improves certain sections. And if you want it to be even more personalized, you have a few apps to take advantage of the Mi Band 6 and get the most out of it.

First of all, its autonomy, something that interests everyone who buys a portable device like this. We talk about a battery with a average duration of about 14 days. Although it is true that if we have all the notifications activated (WhatsApp, Telegram, mail, SMS, calls, etc.) the battery will suffer a considerable drop in time. Its charge is magnetic And it uses its own charger, and you won’t have to remove the strap for it. And if we talk about enduring, this smart bracelet supports an immersion of up to 50 meters deep, or what is the same, 5 ATM of pressure.

Ride a 1.56 “curved AMOLED display with great visibility in daylight, and with great clarity, approaching the 326 pixels per inch, very similar to that of many mid-range and high-end smartphones. As for sensors, we have a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen quality sensor, a sleep quality monitor and an accelerometer. You wake up just by turning your wrist to look at the time, a great detail.

And if we talk about internal functions, we have 30 built-in sports modes and ready to use, among which we can find basketball, boxing, Pilates, Zumba and many others. Your AI is able to determine what sports activity are you doing, such as walking, running, cycling, elliptical or rowing, among others.

Xiaomi has been known to sneak into the mobile market since its appearance in 2011, and with the Mi Band series of smartbands it has won the hearts of millions of people, including a server that has already gone through its 6 models. The Mi Band 6 it is a very configurable wearable at aspect level. You can change the strap as many times as you want (and let your economy leave you), as you have available thousands or millions of models in all online stores.

In its official store It maintains a price of 44.99 euros, and you can go there to buy one, but if you want save a few euros, you already know that in AliExpress Plaza you have all the guarantees. Get one of them and enjoy controlling your steps, your heart rate and many more aspects of the day to day.

Related topics: Deals, Wearables, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Band

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here