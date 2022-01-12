They wear Colombian jewelry in the series ‘And Just Like That…’ by Sex and The City

For decades Carrie Bradshaw has been a figurehead for fashion trends. From her first appearances on ‘Sex and The City’ to her most recent series ‘And Just Like That’, Carrie has always stood out as a clothing and accessories guru.

Pearl necklaces, onyx link creations and sparkling chokers are some of the accessory styles this woman wears to elevate her looks in the series.

In the fourth chapter of ‘And Just Like That’ you can see how Carrie Bradshaw chooses to wear Colombian artisan jewelry with a gold necklace designed under the signature of Paula Mendoza.

As can be guessed from the photograph disclosed by the artist herself, the specimen is made up of circular designs, as they are the trend that defines the jewels of this brand that champions Colombian talent.

“Sarah Jessica Parker, one of my favorite fashion icons wore our ‘Magdalena’ necklace,” the designer wrote excitedly, next to a photo of the performer wearing the accessory.

In terms of aesthetics, Paula Mendoza uses the circle as an essential element in her jewelry collections, since for her this is the maximum representation of balance, between cause and effect. Likewise, it is the geometric shape through which it expresses femininity, a theme that defines the company in the same way.

About Paula Mendoza

Paula Mendoza is born in Bogotá and is a social communicator and journalist by profession. It was in 2003 when he realized that his passion was far from what he had really decided to study. In 2004 he moved to Washington, in the United States, to study Sculpture at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design. Thanks to his new knowledge, he managed to create a group of loyal clients who kept an eye on his work.

“Each material cast into its pieces is ethically sourced and conflict-free. The brand also upholds sustainable production practices and invests in the economic growth of local artisans, ”as reported on its website.

Sarah Jessica Parker is another celebrity who joins the list of national and international personalities who wear Mendoza’s designs.

In her Instagram account, in addition to the American actress, different personalities are seen posing with her pieces. Among the photographs are Laura Tobón, Toya Montoya, Cristina Warner, Goyo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Kylie Jenner, Catalina Maya, Selena Gómez, among others.

In 2014, Paula Mendoza was awarded by the then Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos, as one of the 100 most influential people outside the country. Likewise, she received, in 2019, the “Star Colombians” award for being an influential Colombian abroad. In 2020, Forbes featured Paula Mendoza as one of the 50 most influential creative personalities in Colombia, along with artists such as Fernando Botero, Doris Salcedo, Sofía Vergara, Esteban Cortázar, and Shakira.