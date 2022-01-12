They report that America negotiates with Jorge Meré, Koln defender

The Spanish footballer has been playing in Germany for five years and was trained at Sporting Gijón.

New ‘whim’! America wants Jorge Meré for defense

For: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez JAN. 11. 2022

Meré plays in the Koln of the Bundesliga German since 2017 and this season has not had a leading role. He has played eight games and five of them as a starter. In previous tournaments he had more than 20 appearances in the starting eleven.

It was formed in the quarry of the Sporting Gijon from Spain, there he played in the B team from 2013 to 2015 and then he was taken to the first team to debut in LaLiga 2 under the command of Abelardo.

That season he was promoted to the first division and won the title in the Gijón team. He played 25 games, 24 as a starter, and the following year there were 31 matches on the field and all at the start; that led him to german soccer.

The Eagles negotiate with the player, although the Superdeportive medium indicated that it did not have details in this regard, although it emphasized that it is very close to being materialized, which will allow the America have your second Spanish reinforcement alongside Fidalgo on the Liga MX.