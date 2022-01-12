They fight drugs

On television and in school it is taught that drugs are dangerous to health. Preventing an addiction in minors has always been one of the main objectives of campaigns against drugs. The show business, despite having these warnings, has not been rid of addictions and many have found it difficult to recover; many relapse again and again even if they have already hit rock bottom.

Others have struggled to stay sober and live healthy lives without resorting to any harmful substances.

These are some of the Famous and his battles to overcome the hell that drugs bring.

Demi lovato

Demi Lovato has had a difficult path since she was little because she suffered from bulimia while she was still at Disney acting for the show “Sunny, Among the Stars.”

The actress and singer had a strong addiction to alcohol from which she was sober from 2012 to 2018 when she returned to drug use.

The singer had an overdose in July 2018, after months of using drugs like marijuana, alcohol, oxycodone and cocaine.

He commented in his documentary “Dancing with the Devil”, in which he talks about his past with drugs, sexual assaults and other dark chapters in his life, that he could have lost his life, because he had strokes, a heart attack and was blind when she woke up.

Lovato is now completely sober after coming out of rehab after spending the final months of 2021 in treatment.

The reason why she underwent rehabilitation again has not yet been revealed, she only explains: “the only way to be sober is to be sober.”

Sources close to the interpreter of “Cool For the Summer” assure that she entered for rehabilitation on her own since her plan is to do it repeatedly.

Ben affleck

Actor Ben Affleck, 49, has a past with alcohol addiction and has relapsed several times.

The consequence of his alcohol consumption was what ruined his marriage and called into question his professionalism as an actor.

Affleck had been married to Jennifer Garner since 2005, with whom he had three children.

In 2019, he was admitted to a detoxification center for 40 days to treat his addictions, at that time he assured TMZ: “It happens, it was a slip. But I’m not going to let him get away from the road.”

His latest relapse seems to point to August of this year, after being with his recent partner Jennifer Lopez, since the actor was caught arriving at a rehab clinic in Malibu, after leaving the singer’s house.

Robert Downey Jr.

Before being a superhero, Robert Downey Jr. was deeply involved with drugs.

They meant for him a special bond with his father, since he had offered him a marijuana joint when he was only 6 years old and since then his life has been in

From 1996 to 2001 he was arrested for multiple criminal behaviors, for example, speeding in Los Angeles, possession of marijuana, cocaine and crack.

He was in prison in 1999, weeks after being released he was arrested again for refusing to take a drug test.

By 2000, on Thanksgiving Day, he was again arrested in a hotel with amphetamines and four grams of cocaine.

This had no effect on any of the Hollywood shootings, he kept working, he had everyone on his side, because he was never late for the recordings and always raised the enthusiasm of the whole team.

It was until 2003 when the actor Downey met Susan Levin, an executive producer, who inspired him to change his life, and with an ultimatum he made a 12-step program for rehabilitation

Years later the success of “Iron Man” would come and so far he has not had another relapse.

drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore’s father was an alcoholic, which led to a lot of domestic violence.

The young actress surrounded herself with bad company. At age 9 he tasted his first beer and cigar; two years later he was already using marijuana and cocaine; This is how he expressed it in his book “Little Girl Lost”, published in 1990.

At the age of 12, she was admitted to a rehabilitation center for the first time, which did not help her much, because one day she stole her mother’s credit card and traveled to Los Angeles.

After that her mother took her back to rehab, where she spent 18 months. The actress claims that this gave her an impressive discipline and was for her a horrible and dark military training that she needed.

Fortunately, Drew didn’t have another relapse instead; she decided to cleanse herself so as not to become something she did not dream of.

Ed Sheeran

The famous interpreter of “Shape of You” commented that throughout his youth he suffered many addictions: drugs, alcohol and even food.

He admits that he has a very addictive personality, and that things like sugar, junk food, and cocaine feel good when consumed, but kill yourself.

Sheeran explains that he was able to overcome his addiction thanks to the support and unconditional love of his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Sasha sokol

The former Timbiriche has confessed that she experienced success from a very young age, which is why she became involved in the world of drugs.

In 1994, he revealed his addiction to cocaine and claimed that life was not worth it and for that reason he was destroying his body, which is why he was absent for a year in 1993, as he was undergoing rehabilitation treatment.

Since then, the singer has stayed off drugs and has not relapsed into them.

Alejandra Guzman

Silvia Pinal’s daughter has had a strong problem with drugs and alcohol throughout her career.

She has even commented that she smoked marijuana and snorted cocaine when she was pregnant with Frida Sofía.

Her own daughter has commented that she grew up seeing her on drugs and that she has bad memories, like when her mother smoked marijuana and blew all the smoke in her face when she was only five years old.

La Guzmán has spoken about his excesses in an interview for the program “Venga La Alegría”. He commented that he has hit rock bottom since excesses come with success. But that she decided to get to work and look for a better environment because the party was always going to be for her.