They close Alejandro Zendejas as reinforcement and the Women’s team already has a full team.

After days of negotiations, the azulcremas made the services of the Necaxa midfielder. Meanwhile, Katty Martínez already works alongside her colleagues and Alison González reported in Coapa.

America is in the middle of a key week for the assembly of its team because, not having the pressure to play the weekend, they found a cushion of time to solve their slopes both in highs and in the last losses to face the tournament Closing 2022.

In that sense, those of Coapa remain in talks by some reinforcements both for their defense and for the offensive apparatus and in that sense, they finally managed to close one of the players they wanted, for which they also began negotiations for a few days, which were finally finalized.

ZENDEJAS IS ALREADY FROM AMERICA

Alejandro Zendejas will be a player for America. The blue cream made their third reinforcement in this winter market in the figure of the midfielder from Necaxa that will arrive at the Nest for an amount of $ 3 million. It is expected that, with his arrival, the competition in the midfield will grow since he was the best Mexican scorer of the last tournament despite not being a forward.

THE FEMALE WITH A COMPLETE CAR

On the other hand, Female America received good news this Wednesday at the Coapa facilities. From the outset, Katty Martínez received medical discharge and was able to work alongside the group after overcoming an injury to her left arm that she suffered in the past Final of the MX League when I was still playing with Tigers.

What’s more, Alison gonzalez reported in Coapa to continue his rehabilitation work after injuring his knee last month. It is expected that between three and four months will pass before he can play again, but his recovery will take place in the Nest, from where they showed off their first images with the club’s clothing.