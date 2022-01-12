These celebrities chose Costa Rica as their destination to start 2022

Personalities from all over the world choose Costa Rica as a vacation destination for its beautiful nature and its “pura vida” environment. 2022 has not been the exception, since in a few days we have been visited by several celebrities, including Paulina Rubio, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and Imaray Ulloa.

Angelina Jolie

The renowned Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie, came to ring in the new year with her children Maddox Chivan and Pax Thien Jolie Pitt. The family entered the country on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and left on January 2.

According to sources close to this writing, the 46-year-old American stayed at the Four Seasons Residences in the Papagayo Peninsula, Guanacaste, a resort extremely exclusive, where it is very difficult to see the actress. In addition, she preferred to maintain her privacy and, therefore, did not upload any photos to social networks.

Jolie, the star of films like “Maleficent” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, had visited Costa Rica in 2006.

Paulina Rubio

Mexican Paulina Rubio did decide to show how much she rested in our country.

The singer entered Costa Rica on January 1st and decided to relax in beautiful Arenal, Alajuela. He stayed in a luxurious hotel called The Springs Resort and Spa, a place where many famous people go.

The artist shared with her followers photographs meditating, drinking cocktails, swimming in hot springs and enjoying a waterfall.

“Nature is the best tonic for the soul … health and love is happiness,” he commented in one of his publications.



The interpreter of Neither roses nor toys left the national territory this Sunday 9 from January.

Tom cruise

Renowned actor Tom Cruise visited Costa Rica with his son, Connor Cruise. They came on a sport fishing tour in The Marriott Dreams, in Herradura, Puntarenas.

According to data from the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners, the American, winner of three Golden Globe awards, entered the national territory on January 3 and left on the 6th of this month.

The captain and first sailor of the boat where he was took the opportunity to capture the moment.

Imaray Ulloa



Finally, Cuban influencer Imaray Ulloa also arrived in the country on January 3.

She did decide to share many images of her walk through our country. Photos stand out in the La Fortuna waterfall, doing rappelling, canopying and in the hot springs of Arenal, Alajuela.

The Cuban has almost three million followers on her Instagram account.

The content generator left Costa Rica this Sunday, January 9. In 2021 he had also visited our country, just in the month of January.