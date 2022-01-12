These are the scandals that most affected Citibanamex

January 12, 2022 | 12:11 pm

This Tuesday, Citigroup Inc announced that it will exit its consumer banking business and business in Mexico and put up for sale the Banamex brand, the Afore, brokerage house and its retail business, which includes credit portfolio, cards and credit to companies, among others.

This news shook the financial markets, although the US firm specified that it will continue to operate its client business

During the more than 20 years that the two worked together, different scandals such as Oceanography, possible money laundering; as well as multiple complaints by users involved the institution and caused the loss of clients as well as key positions in the market.

Oceanography, the most media scandal

One of the scandals that most marked Citi was the case of Oceanography, which to this day continues to give people talk.

In February 2014, Citigroup disclosed that its subsidiary in Mexico had been defrauded through Oceanography for 500 million dollars.

The fraud consisted of loans that the maritime construction company requested from the bank, with the guarantee of accounts receivable for services rendered to Pemex Exploración y Producción through irregular invoices.

By February 2014, the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) prohibited the federal government from establishing any link with Oceanography, a procedure known as debarment.

This led to Banamex reviewing the loans it had made to the company and discovering probable fraud.

In addition, the bank established a line of credit for 7.650 million pesos, about 579 million dollars through the system of discounts receivable, that is, the debt would be settled once Pemex paid for the services provided by Oceanography.

But their research found that many loans were bad because less than half were backed by real contracts before Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex)

The then Attorney General of the Republic intervened in the case and discovered that the company presented Banamex with documents falsely endorsed by Pemex, for which it determined to intervene the accounting and facilities of the shipping company.

This had consequences for the bank: At the time, Citigroup lowered its profit estimate by $ 235 million due to alleged fraud that year.

Beloved Omar Yáñez, President of Oceanography, he was arrested in June 2014 on fraud charges.

Money laundering

One more that was added and also affected Citi was that in 2015, the United States Department of Justice investigated Banamex in order to determine if that financial entity allowed its clients to move illicit funds.

According to Bloomberg, in January of that year, the US institution sent Banamex a request for information on the controls it carries out to prevent money laundering, in addition to requesting documents on its investigations (due diligence) in operations that involved hundreds of clients.

Citigroup announced the closure of operations of Banamex USA due to the investigation for possible violations of the laws against money laundering.

The subsidiary also received a fine of $ 140 million due to the fragility of the programs to combat money laundering.

Top complaints

Citibanamex is in the first places of the institutions with more complaints by users.

The above is revealed by National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) In its Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) in the Banking sector, the credit institution ranked first as the entity with the most claims from its clients.

According to the Condusef, among the main claims are unrecognized consumption, unrecognized electronic transfers and unrecognized charges in the account.

According to the Historic of the Condusef, in 2014 Banamex had a total of 1,366,654; in 2015 it increased to 1,591,579; while in 2016 the total number of complaints from the institution grew to 1,849,320 complaints.

In 2017, the number of complaints increased again, reaching 2,018,445; in 2018 it had 2,414,280 claims; while in 2019 it fell to 1,709,329 complaints.

According to data from the Condusef, in 2020, it was the year with the fewest complaints with 953,105. Until June of last year, the institution in charge of Manuel Romo added 481,982 claims.

