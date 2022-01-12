These are the Marvel movies that will hit theaters in 2022

U.S.- 2021 was a great year for all those who are Marvel fans, since series and films of the most important superheroes of the studio premiered, but will 2022 be just as great? Here we show you.

The first film to come out will be “Morbius” which will hit the big screen on January 27. Starring Jared Leto, it tells the story of a doctor who after suffering a blood disease tries to heal himself, but fails and ends up turned into a vampire.

Marvel has the most ambitious proposal for this year in the second installment of the Supreme Sorcerer, with “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ”scheduled to hit theaters on May 6.

The film will take place after the events featured in “Spider-Man: No way Home” and will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch after the story that was seen in the series “Wanda-Vision.”

There will also be the fourth film of the God of Thunder which will be called “Thor: Love and Thunder”, it will hit theaters on July 8 and will be part of Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will see the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who is now rumored to be “Lady Thor” as in the original Stan Lee comics and the first appearance of Chistian Bale as the villain “Gorr, the Butcher God.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is one of those that joins the list of premieres, which will be released to the public on November 11.

The sequel will not have “Black Panther”, this after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, so Shuri (Letitia Wright) will position herself as the protagonist and the incomparable world of Wakanda will continue to be explored.

And although only these 4 films have been confirmed so far, fans are still waiting for the surprises that Marvel can announce throughout 2022.