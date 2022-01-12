“The White Lotus”: Aubrey Plaza Joins Season Two Cast

The first season consisted of six episodes and focused on the lives of staff and guests at a resort in Hawaii for a week. (HBO)

The critically acclaimed satire, The White Lotus, will have a second season in Hbo and enlists a powerful cast that includes stars like Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation, Legion) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos). Created, written and directed by Mike White, the television series ranked among the best of 2021. The story follows a group of tourists and workers at a resort in Hawaii over the course of a week. As the episodes go by, the characters and this joyous vacation spot find their way into complex darkness.

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon make up the main cast of the first installment that was released in July last year. through the US signal and digital platform HBO Max. White was behind the script and direction of each chapter.

Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”, “Legion”) is booked for the new episodes of “The White Lotus”. (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

The White Lotus, from miniseries to anthology on HBO

Originally, the dramatic comedy was cataloged as a miniseries, but with the announcement of a continuation – not connected to the previous plot – it took a closer path towards an anthology for the small screen. This time, the fiction will no longer focus on HawaiiBut in a completely different location that will also welcome a group of tourists on their vacation.

Plaza will play the role of Harper Spiller, a woman who will be on vacation with her husband and friends ; while Imperioli will be Dominic Di Grasso, a tourist accompanied by his elderly father and his son who has just graduated from school. At the moment, the return of the actors who participated in the past episodes has not been confirmed, but speculation suggests that Coolidge would be seen again in this production.

The first season of the series created and written by Mike White premiered in 2021. (HBO)

American actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza became known for her performance in the political satire comedy Parks and Recreation and for her role as Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. His filmography includes other film productions such as My grandfather is a danger, Ingrid changes course, The diabolical doll, Happy New, among others. In his television facet, he acted in Criminal minds Y Legion, the latter is a story inspired by the Marvel character.

It is still unknown when the second season of The White Lotus. The first batch of chapters can currently be viewed from the original catalog of HBO Max .

