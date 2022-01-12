The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington | Famous
Denzel Washington, an actor in films such as ‘Glory’ and ‘Training Day’ with which he won an Oscar, stars in the 2022 film ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, which is an adaptation of the classic William Shakespeare tragedy from 1606.
The director of the film is Joel Coen, who makes his solo debut in the directorial chair without his brother Ethan, and this is a representation of what causes the lust for power and visually shows the psychological effects of this.
His vision for this film is captured with a black and white aesthetic, which simulates theater settings and has a constant atmosphere of mystery and claustrophobia with thick fog and constant shadows.
What the Tragedy of Macbeth is about
The story of this film is the same as that of the literary work, where a lord of Scotland is convinced by three witches to accept his fate and seek to become the King of Scotland, with the help of his ambitious wife Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand).
One of the differences between the literary work and this adaptation on the big screen is that it is not a realistic version and it changes the age of the protagonists, since they show an elderly Macbeth, like Denzel Washington at 67 years old. This was reported by AP on December 22 with the director’s words:
“The ambition was to make it like a film in terms of accepting what the medium offers you stylistically, psychologically and formally, but trying not to lose the essence of the literary work. From the beginning, we were not interested in making a realistic version of the work, renting a castle ”.
Washington’s performance could lead him to an Oscar this year, as he has received rave reviews from critics and has made him a serious candidate for best actor nomination.
The cast completes it Kathryn hunter like the three witches and Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey hawkins, Harry melling, in addition to Brendan gleeson.
This version of Macbeth by director Joel Coen was inspired by the theatrical performance of the same play at the 2013 Manchester International Film Festival. It will arrive exclusively for Apple TV + on January 14 and a few days before in select theaters in the United States on 12th of January.