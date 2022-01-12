The ‘theft’ of Kristen Stewart that has caused a massive reaction in networks

Actress Kristen Stewart, star of ‘Spencer’. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

This was Kristen Stewart’s big chance to “be taken really seriously” as an actress. At least that reading has been done by all those who have regretted On twitter that his own companions have not given him his place. The Screen Actors Guild has not considered nominating the 31-year-old for Best Actress for her role as Diana of Wales in Spencer.

Instead, the SAG awards, whose nominations were revealed this Wednesday, have decided to highlight the work of Jessica Chastain (Tammy Falle’s eyes), Olivia Colman (The dark daughter), Lady Gaga (The Gucci house), Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

With this ‘neglect’ of the union, the Oscar seems to be further and further away for Kristen Stewart.

Of the actresses nominated at the SAGs in the past decade, 41 out of 55 earned the Oscar nomination, or nearly 75%. Eight of the 11 winners also won the gold statuette.

The union will present its awards on February 27 in Santa Monica (California), at a gala in which the contribution of actress Helen Mirren to the industry will be recognized. The only Spaniard who will be able to triumph at the ceremony will be Javier Bardem, nominated for Best Actor for Being the Ricardos.

All nominees Best cast Belfast CODA Don’t look up The Gucci house The Williams method Best actress Jessica Chastain (Tammy Falle’s eyes) Olivia Colman (The dark daughter) Lady Gaga (The Gucci house) Jennifer Hudson (Respect) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Best Actor Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog) Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … Boom!) Will Smith (The Williams method) Denzel Washington (Macbeth’s tragedy) Best Supporting Actress Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) Cate Blanchett (Nightmare alley) Ariana DeBose (West side story) Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog) Ruth Negga (Chiaroscuro) Best Supporting Actor Ben Affleck (The bar of high hopes) Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) Troy Kotsur (CODA) Jared Leto (The Gucci house) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog) Best Action Stunt Cast Black widow Dune Matrix Resurrections No time to die Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

