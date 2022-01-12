The teenager who made medical history to save her mother’s life

Aliana Deveza and her mother Erosalyn.

Image source, Aliana deveza

Caption,

Aliana Deveza promoted an organ exchange that saved her mother’s life.

When she was only 19 years old, Aliana Deveza organized and underwent a historic operation to save her mother’s life.

He persuaded a hospital to do the first organ exchange in the United States, an intervention in which different organs were exchanged between pairs of unrelated donors.

“The first thing I asked when I woke up was how was my mom okay? Did she make it? I wasn’t really worried about myself anymore, I was just concentrating on getting over the pain I was feeling. Only after hearing that everyone had succeeded, I could breathe again, “he says.

When Aliana talks about “everyone else”, she is not only talking about herself and her mother, because two other women – some sisters – had also been operated on.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker