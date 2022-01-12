‘The squid game’ sneaks into the series nominated for the SAG awards

The SAG (actors union) has announced the nominees for its 2022 awards and has brought some surprises, such as that ‘The Squid Game’ has entered among the candidates for the best cast of a series. The awards will be presented on February 28. For Serialists – 12 Jan 2022

The Squid Game it is confirmed as the Parasites in a series of 2022 with the nominations he has achieved for the SAG awards, sneaking in both in best drama distribution and in best actor and actress. It is not the only series with multiple nominations for the Actors Union Awards, which will be delivered on February 28, because The Morning Show, Succession, Ted Lasso or Only murders in the building They are also among the favorites.

These are the nominations in the television categories for the 2022 edition of the SAG awards.

Cast in drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV +)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Actor in drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actress in drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Comedy Series Cast

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

Only murders in the building (Hulu)

Ted lasso (Apple TV +)

Actor in comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted lasso)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted lasso)

Actress in comedy

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The director)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted lasso)

Actor in miniseries or tv movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Secrets of a marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Actress in miniseries or tv movie

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (The assistant)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)