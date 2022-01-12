The Spanish antiviral Aplidin, effective against Omicron

José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, President of Pharmamar.

The medicine Aplidin (plitidepsin), from the Spanish company Pharmamar, has been shown to have a “potent” antiviral activity against Covid-19, even against the variant Omicron. This was announced by the laboratory on Tuesday, after the scientific journal Life Science Alliance published an article with the latest data in vitro of the drug.

The President of Pharmamar, Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa, has explained that all the data seen so far “corroborate” the initial hypothesis of the company. “In the studies carried out by Pharmamar as well as by world-class researchers around the world, plitidepsin has been shown to have a potency never seen before against the SARS-CoV-2“.

According to the final data published in this article on Aplidin, plitidepsin has been shown to have “potent” antiviral activity in all variants at very low concentrations (nanomolar) with a positive in vitro therapeutic index. These studies have been led by Adolfo García-Sastre, Professor in the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine, in New York.

In vivo laboratory studies have also shown a preferential distribution of plitidepsin. into lung tissue, which is the fundamentally affected organ in patients with Covid-19. These studies observed a reduction in viral replication, which resulted in a 99 percent decrease in viral loads in the lung of plitidepsin-treated animals.

The article also reviews the data from the Aplicov clinical trial, which demonstrated the safety of plitidepsin in patients with Covid-19 who require hospitalization. The trial achieved the primary safety endpoint and showed clinical efficacy, furthermore, the study gathers consistent evidence of a plitidepsin-mediated impact on viral load, on inflammatory pathways and on normalization of the lymphopenia.



The Spanish anticovid, in the test phase

In this phase I-II study, 45 patients were recruited, of whom 86.7 percent had moderate or severe disease. 41 patients (91 percent) had pneumonia, with 32 being affected (71 percent of the global sample) by bilateral pneumonia. The data observed in 23 patients with moderate disease stand out, of which 74 percent were discharged from hospital in the first week of treatment.

These results support the Neptune Phase III clinical trial, which is currently recruiting patients in 17 hospitals in Spain and in 9 other countries, mainly in Europe and America.

Jose F. Varona, doctor of the department of Internal Medicine at the HM Montepríncipe Hospital in Madrid has highlighted that the safety objectives have been “satisfactorily achieved, in some cases they have objectified a rapid improvement of symptom and objective data (microbiological parameters, oximetry parameters and radiological parameters) after drug administration ”.

For his part, García-Sastre added that “the clinical data correspond to the preclinical ones, suggesting a benefit in the administration of plitidepsin to patients with Covid-19, and that, in preclinical models, plitidepsin has potent antiviral activity not only for SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, including Delta and Omicron, but also against other coronaviruses “.