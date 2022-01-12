The return of ‘The Golden Girls’ unleashes a fever for the 80s in 2022

Just a few days ago, the news of the death of Betty white when he was about to turn 100 he brought many to memory ‘The golden girls’, one of the most popular series of 80’s. This comedy about four elderly women who shared a flat in Miami Beach (Florida) in their retirement years was, during its first five years of broadcast, in the ‘top’ of the most watched programs in the US, launching the fame to his already talluditas and experienced protagonists.

Aside from White, who played the naive Rose, there were Rue McClanahan, in the role of the seductive and flirtatious Blanche; Estelle Getty bringing the sarcastic and incisive Sophia to life, and Beatrice arthur as his responsible and long-suffering daughter Dorothy. Together they demonstrated, as decades later ‘The Kominsky Method’ would do, that one can laugh without complexes at old age and that the most mature actresses had a lot to say in the industry, something that it seemed Hollywood was not so clear about.

180 episodes

The platform Disney + recovers its adventures this Wednesday, January 12, with the addition of the seven seasons of the series (no less than 180 episodes), winner of more than 40 awards, including 11 Emmy. His new reissue serves to kick off the nostalgic fever For the 80s that we will live in this 2022, in which we will see again the boys of ‘Stranger things’, Tom Cruise putting on the pilot suit of’ Top Gun ‘and even a cinematic’ remake ‘of’ Dragon ball ‘.

Although the next review of the decade that has already exploded series such as ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Dark’, ‘Glow’ and ‘The Americans’ will put it on January 21 Apple + with the premiere of ‘Los Fraguels: the fun continues’, the ‘reboot’ of the mythical dolls Jim henson. Gobo, Musi, Rosi, Dudo, Bombo and traveling uncle Matt are joined by new Fraguel and Curris, with the voices of guest stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms and Kenan Thompson, as well as a guest appearance by the Foo Fighters.

‘Strangers things’ and ‘Top Gun’

The series that unleashed the eighties fever on Netflix will also return in the middle of the year, ‘Stranger things’, by retaking its great icons, from the novels of authors such as Stephen King to youth fantasy films such as ‘ET’.

Another that points to nostalgia is Tom cruise with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, film scheduled for next May. The intrepid fighter pilot we first met in 1986 will now be nearly 60 years old, but that won’t stop him from returning to active duty after being invited by the US Air Force. We will see if his ‘look’ with aviator jacket and dark glasses that caused a sensation decades ago becomes fashionable again.

Related news

The same will happen with Son Goku and ‘Dragon Ball’, the manga launched in 1986 by the Japanese Fuji Television, which will be released as a film throughout this year 2022. The fantastic ‘Willow’ It will go the other way: shot in 1988 as a feature film, now Disney + is trying to adapt it as a series with the same actor of the time, Warwick Davis.

The platform of ‘The Mandalorian’ also has plans for this course ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ and ‘Andor’, two series dedicated to characters from the ‘Star Wars’ universe, which began its cinematographic journey in 1977 but which completed its first trilogy in the early 1980s.