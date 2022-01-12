The Redmi K50 Pro reveals what its design would be in its last render

In recent days, the Redmi K50 series has revealed new details that predict its arrival in China next February. Thanks to the filtration of what would be the cover of the Redmi K50 Pro We already know what this model would look like.

Thanks to Xiaomiui we have been able to see how the design of the Redmi K50 Pro will be with a new rear camera module composed of three sensors. Whose main sensor will have a 64MP resolution and will be accompanied by a 13MP ultra wide angle and a 2 or 8MP macro.

Its front shows a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the fingerprint reader will not be integrated into it, but will remain in the unlock button.

A model that has already been certified under the model number 21121210C both in TENAA and in the 3C entity. And you have confirmed a 120W fast charge and the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm.

According to this design, the Redmi K50 series would maintain similar lines to the Redmi Note 11 and the Xiaomi CIVI.

