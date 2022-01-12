The Red Magic 7 breaks all records with its 18 GB of RAM

A few minutes ago we told you about the Black Shark 5 Pro and its spectacular filtered list of features. It seems that today is the day of mobile gaming, because the Nubia Red Magic 7 It has also made an appearance in a leak. If the Xiaomi thing seemed crazy to you, it is possible that the new Red Magic I leave you with your mouth open. Up the ante on several important aspects such as screen wave fast charge.

18 GB of RAM, 165 Hz screen and 165W fast charge

The brand thing begins to be a real madness when they want to show off their numbers. The leaks let us know that the Red Magic 7 will arrive with 18 GB of RAM, a screen with 165 Hz image refresh rate and a fast charge of 165W. These three key points surpass the already incredible numbers of the Black Shark 5 Pro leaked.

Along with these key aspects we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that offers leading figures in Geekbench. The leak reveals a score of 1,219 points and 3,732 points for single and multiple cores.

It also confirms that it will arrive with Android 12 and that it could be ready for presentation. Without a doubt, it will be one of the most spectacular mobiles on the market in 2022. Its price will also be spectacular, as it could easily exceed the 1,000 euros / dollars in the west.

In return you will have one of the most advanced hardware that can be included in a current smartphone. Details like RAM begin to lose meaning when they exceed 12 GB, but others such as fast charging or screen refresh rate are key aspects that will place it as one of the best.

When will this be presented Red Magic 7 it’s a complete unknown, although now that it’s leaked we know it could be closer. We will be awaiting more leaks and details of this device that could become one of the best mobiles of 2022.