The reason for the breakup between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield They formed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood (to this day, despite the fact that they are no longer together), all thanks to the obvious chemistry that emerged between them during the film ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ from 2011, in which she played Gwen Stacy and he to iconic arachnid superhero.

Before starting to be together, both had separate relationships, Andrew Garfield was meeting Shannon Woodward Y Emma Stone with Kieran Culkin. However, the actors were one more case of those romances that went from fiction to real life and appeared as an official couple during the awards Nickelodeon Choice Awards 2012After both of them ended their relationships, it was from that moment that all the attention was on them.

Caught on romantic dates between kisses, laughter and walks holding hands. It was at the end of 2012 when Andrew Garfield In an interview with MTV News he confessed:

“We got along really well as partners between takes. That was the funniest thing: Between takes, we just had fun, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is different.’ I wasn’t really aware of what was going on on the test. screen. It keeps you alert and that wakes you up. That was the beginning. ”

Their romance lasted one more film with 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro’, the same year they both attended the MET Gala as a couple, as well as participated in a sketch of a romantic outtake. kiss between Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy.

Why did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield break up?

Although the couple always showed that their love went beyond a promotional act, it was in April 2015 when media such as US Weekly and Vanity Fair confirmed the separation of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, and later they released a statement in which they pointed out that they had ended up under good agreements.

Despite their breakup, it is said that they were able to continue with a friendship, because at the BAFTA awards in 2017, both were caught sharing some moments, as well as in 2018 they were seen together on a friendly date.

The precise reasons for their breakup are not known, however, some sources say that theirs is very similar to the outcome of the 2016 film ‘La La Land’, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. One of the biggest examples was when Andrew Garfield looked proudly at Emma Stone when she took home the ‘Best Actress’ Oscar for the aforementioned movie in 2017.

And it is that, it is said that the first reason why they decided to end their relationship was because your busy professional schedules, which did not allow them to spend time together, one of the reasons why Mia and Sebastian they walked away a little.

The second reason is that they both had different life projects, according to rumors, Andrew Garfield I wanted to have children but Emma Stone still didn’t feel ready for it. Although that was not the reason why Mia and Sebastian separated in ‘La La Land’, said rumor resembles that scene in which the protagonists of the film imagine a future together.

Recently, on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the expected appearance of Andrew Garfield, In one of the interviews, the actor remembered Emma Stone in a cute way comparing her performance to that of Zendaya: “The spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so sincere, pure and loving. Emma brought that unique spirit similar to Gwen.”he commented.

Currently, the actors have made her life as Mia and Sebastian, and while Andrew Garfield has maintained a relationship with the medical student and model, Christine Gabel since 2019. Emma Stone is married to him writer and director Dave McCary, with whom he has a nine-month-old daughter, the little Louise Jean McCary.

Now his fans can’t stop thinking about a reunion between the actors during the next Oscars, to which both could be nominated, Andrew Garfield for his performance in ‘Tick Tick … Boom!’ (which made him worthy of the ‘Golden Globe’, and Emma Stone for ‘Cruella’.