The plot behind the Lewis Hamilton retirement rumors and the condition he would have set to return to Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton remains silent after what happened in Yas Marina (Reuters)

This Wednesday marked a month of the dramatic end that took place in the World Cup. Formula 1 and that overshadowed all sports issues of the moment after the Max Verstappen win on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Since then, Lewis hamilton, that finished second in the general classification table, He did not comment publicly on the issue and made a drastic decision that he reflected on his social networks, by stopping following everyone to isolate himself from the comments and speculations that revolved around him.

Rumors about his retirement occupied a great media space on a day-to-day basis, however, there was no official voice to confirm it. Recently several British media reported on a primordial condition that would have to be met for it to continue in command of the Mercedes car.

Toto Wolff was the first to come out to talk about what happened at the Abu Dhabi GP (Reuters)

As detailed by the editor-in-chief of Formula 1 of the BBC, Andrew Benson, the seven-time world champion “He will not decide whether to return until he sees the results of the investigation on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ”.

Both the Mercedes team in general, and the driver in particular, would be unhappy with the determination made by the FIA ​​race director. Michael Masi Regarding the exit of the Safety Car after the accident that Nicolas Lafiti had carried out six laps from the end.

“Lewis will never get over the pain and anguish they caused him on Sunday. We are disappointed at this moment ”, Toto Wolff assured after Max Verstappen’s disputed victory.

From the entity they announced that An investigation has been launched into what happened in Yas Marina, while President Mohammed Ben Sulayem indicated that he understands the position taken by Hamilton after what happened.

The FIA ​​could take important measures for the new championship (Reuters)

From England they assured that Masi’s future is in doubt after what happened in Abu Dhabi with the incorrect application of the rules, mainly on two occasions. First of all with regard to the decision to remove only some of the cars that got hitched between Hamilton and Verstappen; and secondly, what has restarted the race one lap earlier than stipulated in the regulations; if the rules had been followed, the race would have ended with the safety car on the track.

According to sources consulted in England on the subject, Mercedes would have withdrawn his appeal for the results after reaching an agreement with the FIA ​​in which it was agreed that both Masi and the head of single-seater technical affairs Nikoas Tombazis would leave their posts for 2022. However, from the German team they denied that pact and they assured that they withdrew the appeal after they were assured that the problem would be seriously investigated.

KEEP READING

The 2022 Formula 1 Guide: Historic Rule Change, New Cars, and Drive To Survive Series Premiere Date

He was born with cerebral palsy and suffered bullying as a child, but he achieved his dreams: the story of improvement of Nicolas, the brother of Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes’ message about Lewis Hamilton’s possible future in Formula 1