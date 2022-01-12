The petition for Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean has more than 100,000 signatures, but will it achieve its goal?

Although the pirates of the Caribbean the franchise has been inactive since 2017 Dead men tell no talesThere is still a very vocal contingent of fans who have been applying online to bring Johnny Depp back into the fold. As their training in November 2020, the initial signature target was reached, only to be stretched to a new ending of twice the original intent. While it has been slow – more than 100,000 signatories have jumped on board since then – we have to wonder if this petition will ever reach its ultimate goal.

We are still following the change.org petition that was created just over a year ago, which reached its initial commitment of 500,000 signatures, only to push the bottom line shortly thereafter to 1 million. Since that ambitious change last March, it appears that the cause has slowed down a bit from the point where it was garnering several thousand signatures in the span of a single day. As of this writing, nearly 675,000 have signed this push for Mr. Depp’s return to the Disney franchise that helped make a household name.

