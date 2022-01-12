The petition for Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean has more than 100,000 signatures, but will it achieve its goal?

Although the pirates of the Caribbean the franchise has been inactive since 2017 Dead men tell no tales There is still a very vocal contingent of fans who have been applying online to bring Johnny Depp back into the fold. As their training in November 2020 , the initial signature target was reached, only to be stretched to a new ending of twice the original intent. While it has been slow – more than 100,000 signatories have jumped on board since then – we have to wonder if this petition will ever reach its ultimate goal.

We are still following the change.org petition that was created just over a year ago, which reached its initial commitment of 500,000 signatures, only to push the bottom line shortly thereafter to 1 million. Since that ambitious change last March, it appears that the cause has slowed down a bit from the point where it was garnering several thousand signatures in the span of a single day. As of this writing, nearly 675,000 have signed this push for Mr. Depp’s return to the Disney franchise that helped make a household name.

Whether or not Johnny Depp should be allowed to return to the pirates of the Caribbean movies has been a pretty hot topic. As fans debate the issue through their own speech, there have even been a few cast members of the series who weigh in on their position. Various actors who have served with their on-screen captain seem to have no problem with Captain Jack’s potential return, even if their opinions seem to contradict the current courses of action of the franchise machinery.

As Disney does not appear to have officially “fired” Depp from his position per se, the studio’s intention to move in a different direction is quite evident. Not one, but two female-led reboots have been released to take the place of the original franchise, based on one of the first park attractions in the studio / theme park company’s history. A variant with Guardians of the Galaxy It has been rumored that Karen Gillan, with another supposedly intended for The Suicide Squad margot robbie to play the main role. That second reboot play is particularly notable, because a supposedly cast cameo for Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. supposedly was shot down quite early.

There’s no question as to whether or not Mr. Depp can still play the role of Captain Jack, with the actor’s game to revert to personality almost instantly when among his fans. The two questions to ask at this point are whether or not there is a public demand for the pirates of the Caribbean franchise to continue, and in what direction should that move proceed? Recent developments appear to answer at least half of that puzzle, as Johnny Depp’s support appears to be peaking in the case of this ongoing petition.

As always, the future awaits those who seek it, courtesy of the 2022 release schedule! Whether Captain Jack Sparrow’s glory days are long over or overdue for a revival, you can still see each of his previous adventures. Review the pirates of the Caribbean franchise on Disney +, like everything from Curse of the Black Pearl to Dead men tell no tales is there for the taking.