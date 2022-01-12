The 94th edition of the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is near. Nominations will be announced on February 8, while the ceremony is scheduled for March 27.











The Oscars will be hosted again in 2022: Who will be the presenter?

During the part of ABC from the Television Critics Association virtual press tour this Tuesday, January 11, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the Oscars 2022 will once again have a host.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, with 26.62 million people tuning in to the latest broadcast. For the 2019 event, Kevin Hart was scheduled to be the host, but resigned following controversy over his some homophobic tweets.

From that year on, the ceremony took place without any presenter. Other presenters who have taken the stage in recent years include Chris Rock in 2016, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015, Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Seth MacFarlane in 2013, Billy Crystal in 2012, and James Franco along with Anne Hathaway in 2011.

After the audience drops at the 2021 edition of the Oscars, ABC surely hopes to reverse the numbers. ABC He also announced that Glenn Weiss will return to direct the Academy Awards for the seventh year in a row, while Will Packer will executive produce the Oscars this year.

Who will host the Oscars 2022?

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom holland, the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the biggest blockbuster of the pandemic, expressed interest in hosting the Oscars. The actor also discussed the possibility of presenting the awards with Zendaya. According to this medium, the Academy approached Holland to explore that possibility.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. from the Dolby Theater.