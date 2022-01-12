The new Nubia Red Magic 7 will be a beast with 18 GB of RAM

The Nubia RedMagic 5S. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Nubia has not yet officially announced what will be its next smartphone from the RedMagic gaming line, the one that in the past gave us interesting and powerful phones like the RedMagic 6S Pro and the RedMagic 5S. However, thanks to a new leak we can take a look at some hardware components that this new colorful flagship will include.

According to a leak on the Geekbench benchmark platform, the Nubia RedMagic 7 will include a 165Hz refresh rate OLED screen and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful to date, and a chip that we are going to view on most phones flagship for much of 2022.

But in addition, the RedMagic 7 would have up to 18 GB of RAM. Its results on Geekbench include a score of 1219 for a single core and 3732 for multiple cores. Interesting results, higher than many of the phones that include the Snapdragon 888 processor (which scores around 1,100 points for one core and 3300 to 3500 points for multiple cores), but lower than the score of the iPhone 13 Pro (1681 for one core and 4611 for multiple cores).

However, these are hardly the numerical results on the chip’s performance benchmark. We will have to wait until we have the RedMagic 7 in our hands to check its power and, above all, its performance in the most demanding video games. After all, this is the Asian brand’s line of gaming phones.

Finally, the leaks also mention that it will feature a triple camera system, Android 12 operating system and support for a super fast 165W charge, which should mean that you will be able to charge your battery up to 100% in a matter of a few minutes. We will have to wait until Nubia presents it officially to confirm or deny these leaks. [vía Gizmochina / mysmartprice]