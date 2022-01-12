the new collection of sneakers and clothing

New York City is the inspiration for the Reebok x Cardi B collection

This 2022 has come with many proposals in question streetweat & sneakers, one of them is the collaboration Reebok x Cardi B. In this second collaboration the rapper decided to give a chic touch to all the clothing, as she was inspired by the lights of her native New York and in the comfort of sportswear.

Credit: Reebok

The release, called “Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime”, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as a completely new clothing line. All the clothing is made with luxurious materials and details with bright colors.

Credit: Reebok

In the clothing range we can find from tight pants, crop tops, leggings and even pants in large sizes. According to Cardi, this collection is the most versatile as each of the items can put together complete looks. He also said that all the pieces are comfortable and look amazing on any body type.

Credit: Reebok

In terms of sneakers, there is a wide range of shades such as black, silver, blue, mint green and gold. Regarding the design of the garments, we will find loose silhouettes, extra large sleeves, while the part of the waist is tighter.

Credit: Reebok

There is only one bad news in this launch, and that is that the collection is available on the Reebok United States website and so far it is not known if they will arrive in Mexico. However, if you liked any of the pieces and you plan a trip to the neighboring country, you can take advantage and get some.

Credit: Reebok

Meanwhile, you can see our note on another of Reebok’s collaborations, this time with Pixar and some sneakers that will transport us to our childhood and the toy world of Toy Story … They are good!