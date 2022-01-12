The most viewed movies on Netflix Colombia in the first week of 2022 • ENTER.CO

A new year has begun and Netflix already knows which movies have most attracted the attention of its users in Colombia during the first week of 2022. In the first update of the year of Netflix Top 10, the website that selects the ten most popular movies popular in a given country by measuring the total number of hours that platform members spend on them, titles such as Don’t Look Up, Mother / Android and Red Notice are read.

5. Backtrace (Amnesia)

Released in 2018, this film stars Matthew Modine, who plays Donovan MacDonald: a gangster suffering from amnesia who seeks to reconstruct his history with the help of Sylvester Stallone in the role of a policeman. Despite the criticisms and numerous evaluations that criticize Stallone’s performance and the film’s dialogues (to the point that the Rotten Tomatoes portal only rate it with a 9% approval rating), in Colombia this production is the fifth most viewed from Netflix.

4. The Lost Daughter

Included in Netflix’s Top 10 in 42 other countries around the world. The Lost Daughter features actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. With a cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, this drama has been classified as one of the best premieres of 2021 by portals such as the Los Angeles Times. The film explores the different facets of a literature teacher whose memory weighs the concessions she had to make in her life due to early motherhood.

3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

It is the spin-off of the Fast and Furious saga that arrived in 2019, when this franchise was in its eighth installment. It is directed by David Leitch (who was also behind Deadpool 2) and its cast is made up of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Stephanie Vogt, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan and Helen Mirren.

2. Mother / Android

Despite the fact that many describe this Mattson Tomlin film as a “failure”, Mother / Android, ranks second in the most viewed Netflix movies in Colombia. The production, which is also in the first places in other countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom, tells the story of a couple who are about to give birth to a baby in a post-apocalyptic world that, Furthermore, it is dominated by an android revolution. Its protagonist is Chloë Grace Moretz.

1. Don’t Look Up: the most viewed on Netflix Colombia

For the third consecutive week, Adam McKay’s satire that points out the disinformation, the disarticulation between science, society, and power; and the absence of critical and sensible thinking on the part of content consumers to distinguish truth from fake news; it ranks first in the streaming giant. The film arrived in late 2021 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill.

Images: Netflix