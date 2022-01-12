The Mexican economy faces a grim 2022 – El Financiero

It is likely that the Economy of mexico have a difficult year in 2022 as the boost it receives from the growth of U.S is overcome by the blows of fiscal policies and strict monetary policies, in addition to the uncertainty generated by the government’s agenda.

Bank of America Corp it cut its growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent, according to analysts led by the chief economist of Mexico and Canada, Carlos Capistrán, in a report on Tuesday.

Subsequently, through a videoconference Capistrán commented that it is likely that Mexico’s production figures will not reach the levels prior to the pandemic see you next year.

“Mexico is potentially in a regime of low growthCapistran wrote.

The data show that “the rebound from the initial phase of the pandemic has ended and that activity in Mexico, in any case, is declining again.”

The second largest economy in Latin America contracted in the third quarter of 2021, and a poor start to the fourth quarter suggests that the contraction was not entirely due to factors such as the peak of the Delta variant of Covid-19Capistran wrote.

The bank also cut its 2021 growth estimate from 5.8 percent to 5.2 percent.

The country has been boosted during the pandemic by high demand from the United States, which helped Business to reopen and expand rapidly in the manufacturing sector, on the northern border.

However, Mexico now “appears to be disengaging from the growth of the United States,” Capistran wrote.

He argued that the trend can be explained by the contrast between strong spending and lax monetary policy in the United States in the face of the president’s austerity. Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the perennial aggressive attitude of Bank of Mexico.

External financing has also been drying up, with investors’ appetite undermined by the president’s “state-centric agenda,” wrote Olga Yangol of Credit Agricole CIB in a note this Tuesday.

“López Obrador has shown a tendency to centralize decision-making, which has led to institutional erosion and the inefficient functioning of the government,” he said.

He also highlighted that AMLO has scared investors even more with statist legislation, such as the draft law on electrical reform, which seeks to increase CFE’s market share.

“The president is, as he has stated, making the 4th transformation of Mexico, and any transformation process implies change and therefore uncertainty. High uncertainty is likely to be one of the reasons why investment is very low, ”Capistrán wrote.

One of the best opportunities to growth of Mexico this year is the “near-shoring”, an impulse to persuade companies that are moving away from China or who want simpler supply chains to establish facilities in Mexicoboth analysts said.

Although neither of them was particularly optimistic.

Yangol noted that “state-centric policy runs the risk of undermining opportunity,” while Capistran wrote that this year’s growth is unlikely to change “significantly.”

Low growth and decoupling in the United States are likely to weigh on the Mexican coin, which could weaken from the current 20.4 per dollar to 22 units by the end of 2022, Capistrán said in the videoconference.