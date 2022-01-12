The last performance of ‘Macbeth’

Shakespeare’s plays will never go out of style. El Bardo was a visionary who knew how to delve like no one in the depths of the human being: his contradictions, frailties, passions, errors or ambition that he detailed in his books continue today more relevant than ever. It doesn’t matter that four centuries have passed since his death. That is why it is always necessary to return to Shakespeare to understand, ask questions or seek answers to some of the universal themes. Steven Spielberg has dived into the impossible love of a couple in his new version of West side story , who drinks directly from Romeo and Juliet .





And Joel Coen has set out to resurrect the Macbeth tragedy again at the hands of two acting heavyweights like Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, eventually the director’s wife, in an extremely dark version that hits some Spanish cinemas today. Limited form and from Friday to Apple TV +.

Macbeth and Banquo in their encounter with the fateful sisters A24

In addition, Joel makes his solo debut without his little brother Ethan with this film shot in powerful black and white that has nothing of the satirical humor that the directors of The big lebowski or No country for old men, which opened the New York Film Festival with applause last September. “Joel Coen has delivered an inspired and urgent rendition of an eternally relevant classic, a moral thriller that speaks directly to our times,” said Dennis Lim, the festival’s director of programming. And he was not wrong at all, because the lust for power of that Scottish Lord eager to achieve the crown at all costs are still burning in the speeches of many corrupt politicians who rule us.

Washington and McDormand are gorgeous, but the show is stolen by ‘witch’ Kathryn Hunter

The Macbeth de Coen first amazes by the mature age of its protagonists, who are comfortably past sixties and are seized by a vital boredom, accentuated by the lack of children. Nothing to do with the youth that Marion Cotillard and Michael Fassbender displayed under Australian Justin Kurzel in the violent 2015 version. It was McDormand, who won the first of his three Oscars as the insightful cop pregnant with Fargo , of the Coens, who proposed to Joel to initially direct a theatrical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play from 1606. In the end, the American played Lady Macbeth on the stage of the Berkley Rep theater six years ago, while her husband was clearly watching a film adaptation in which she would also act as a producer.

But the theatrical origin is very present in the film, faithful to the original text, with a minimalist staging, a basically square format, bare ornate sets and a dense and unbreathable atmosphere that give the plot an air of nightmare and oblige to squeeze all the strength to the characters.

With echoes of German expressionism, the film also refers to the version of Orson Welles from 1948 and Coen says he feels very close to the Throne of blood (1957) by Akira Kurosawa. While Washington and McDormand are magnificent in their roles, the supporting cast are not far behind, such as Brendan Gleeson’s Scottish King Duncan, Alex Hassell as Ross, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, or Harry Melling as Malcolm.

Actress Kathryn Hunter, splendid as the role witch A24

However, if there is someone who steals the entire show, it is Katryn Hunter, an actress marvel who brings to life the three fateful sisters, the impossible contorting raven witches who prophesy to Macbeth and Banquo, both generals. of the king, his destiny after returning victorious from a campaign against the rebels.

Macbeth will be first Baron of Cawdor and later King of Scotland, and Banquo will beget kings, although he is not destined to be. Once the ad is released, the protagonist begins to ponder that future and, with the esteemed support of his manipulative wife, he does not hesitate to wield a lethal weapon on anyone who stands in his way. There are no friendships or loyalties that are worth more than the crown. But once his hands are stained with blood, regrets and visions lurk.

King Duncan with his son awaits Macbeth A24

Washington, who played Richard III and King Lear on stage and starred in the film Much ado About Nothing by Kenneth Branagh made his stage debut as Othello when he was 20 years old. “Shakespeare is where I started and is where I want to end,” says the African-American actor. Macbeth is Apple TV + ‘s big bet for this awards season and is aiming for several Oscar nominations. A pity that you can not enjoy more time on the big screen.

