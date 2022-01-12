The Galaxy S22 say goodbye to Exynos chips: all with Qualcomm

The leaks do not cease to amaze us when we talk about the next high-end Samsung. The good news from Exynos, Samsung and AMD arrived a few days ago in the form of Exynos 2200. Today everything changes thanks to a filtration with a lot of weight. If the source of the news is right, we would be facing Samsung Galaxy S22 full Qualcomm. This year there would be no difference between countries and European users could buy the terminals with the Qualcomm processor.

The Galaxy S22 will have a Qualcomm chip worldwide

During the last years all models of Samsung high end have repeated play: Qualcomm processor for China and the US and Exynos processor for the rest of the world. Now, after several years, everything points to an unprecedented change. Of course, it is not a change that has been taken for pleasure.

The Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics it seems not to be 100% ready and Samsung would have made the decision to put it aside. The processor is not canceled, but it seems to be not polished enough to be launched in the new ones Galaxy S22.

The company’s solution is to include a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in all models and markets in which the devices are sold. This year, at last, there will be no differences between the Galaxy S from the US and the Galaxy S from Europe.

Almost negligible changes for users

Despite being a debate that has been raging for years, it is not something incredibly substantial. A large part of the users who buy one of these mobiles do not know which processor it has; and the other minimum percentage will not notice the difference between a model with Exynos and another with Snapdragon.

As a user Samsung It will not lower the price and it will not offer you a substantial change. They are simply strategies to improve the productivity of the company and reduce costs in certain aspects.

This year in Europe you can buy a Galaxy S22 with Qualcomm chip and the differences with respect to other years will not be noticeable.