The Fortnite PlayStation Cup will take place this month

A few weeks ago we told you how the Fortnite team had decided to put tournaments aside for a while. Well, the competitions are back and on January 14, 2022 the PlayStation Cup will be held.

The tournament will be completely online and exclusive to Sony consoles, that is, PS4 and PS5. To know what time we can compete we will have to look at our game, in the “Competition” tab of the menu.





The PlayStation Cup is a Solitaire tournament divided into two rounds.. Participants will be able to play a total of 10 games for 3 hours. The player with the most points wins. Obtaining these can be by eliminating an opponent or consistently achieving a good position in all 10 games.

Only the top 100 players will advance to the second round, where a total of 6 games will be played. Those with the most points from each region will have prizes according to the following table:

This is the list of prizes for PlayStation Cup players in Europe, Brazil, the United States (East Coast) and the United States (West Coast):

1st $ 1,200

2nd $ 1,100

3rd $ 1,000

4th $ 800

5th $ 725

6th $ 600

7th $ 550

8th $ 500

9th $ 450

From 10th to 25th $ 400

From 26th to 50th 300 $

From 51st to 64th $ 200

Fortnite PlayStation Cup scoring system January 2022

Masterful victory: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

From 11th to 15th place: 11 points

From 16th to 20th place: 9 points

From 21st to 25th place: 7 points

From 26th to 30th place: 5 points

From 31st to 35th place: 4 points

From 36th to 40th place: 3 points

From 41st to 50th place: 2 points

51st to 75th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point. Round 2 eliminations are worth 2 points.

So you know, the tournament will last all day, so during On January 14, 2022 you will be able to compete to get the most prizes.