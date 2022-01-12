the drama with Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried you should know

‘Mank’ is the next bet of Netflix to position itself as one of the best drama films of recent years in which we will see Lily Collins Y Amanda seyfried in the leading roles. The address is the responsibility of the director David Fincher. It is an unmissable film for both the story, the direction and the actors that you should put on your radar if you are a movie lover.

Lily Collins, his life, his career in the cinema and his most iconic looks, have highlighted at an early age and his most recent project ‘Emily in Paris’ He has targeted her. However, this other Lilly Collins movie on Netflix it deserves our full attention and these are some of the reasons why. The work of the American producer We have seen it before in productions like ‘Mindhunter’, ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Death and Robots’, and it debuts for the first time with a film that will not have a conventional release in theaters but will have millions of views instantaneously by all five continents.

And as in other productions of David Fincher, the movie mank has a cast of big stars like Gary Oldman, Arliss Howard, Sam Troughton, Tom Pelphrey, Tom Burke, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton Y Joseph Cross.











© Courtesy.

Amanda Seyfried will play artist Marion Davies in Mank.





What is Mank about?

Located in the Hollywood From the 1930s, this is a black and white film that tells the creative process of the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) at the moment in which he is writing the script of the story of ‘Citizen Kane’, of which he was a co-writer with Orson Welles, considered by some experts as the best film in history. At the same time we will also discover parts of the processes of that filming and the frustrations that exist for a creator when developing a project like this.

This story that began shooting in November 2019 in Los Angeles reveals the life of Herman Mankiewicz, a critic and journalist recruited in the 1920s to work in Hollywood. His work shone in different classics like ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Pride of the Yankees’ Y ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, but it was this story that we will see, that of the work of ‘Citizen Kane’, which caused great controversy in his time and where the journalist accused Orson Welles of grabbing the spotlight and even trying to pay you for being the sole author of the piece.











© Courtesy.

Mank is Netflix’s next big drama.





In addition to the historical relevance for the industry that this story has, the expectation is even greater, since Fincher has wanted to bring this story to camera for more than 20 years. His father, Jack Fincher, who is also a journalist, is the one in charge of the script for this film. Details are still uncertain but it has been revealed that Amanda seyfried will play the artist Marion davies, while Lily Collins will give life to Rita Alexander, Mankiewicz’s secretary. TO Lily Collins We will also see her on October 2 at the premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’, where we will know all her similarities with Carrie Bradshaw in this series.

Where can you see Mank?

Mank is available on Netflix since November 20, 2020. It is an original tape from the streaming platform.

Mank at the Oscars 2021











© NETFLIX

Lily Collins stars in Mank.





Mank has been one of the most recognized films in the Oscar season 2021. For the Oscar awards, the film swept 10 nominations in the categories of: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (for the performance of Amanda Seyfried), Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design.

What awards has Mank won?

David Fincher’s film has been well received by critics. These are the prizes he has won (so far):