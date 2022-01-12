The Don’t Look Up joke that makes fun of Jennifer Lawrence and the role she didn’t get

One of the most successful Netflix movies of recent times is Don’t look up, the film directed by Adam McKay that premiered on the platform on December 24.

The film has a stellar cast headed by Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep, Jonah hill and many more. Although the film had some mixed reviews, it became a hit within Netflix, ranking first in the most watched for many days.

In recent times, several of the cast members have shared anecdotes and curiosities of the film. And there is one in particular that many may have missed.

In Don’t look up, Lawrence plays Kate Diabiasky, an astronomer who discovers that a comet is approaching Earth. However, when reviewing the discovery with other colleagues, including Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), they discover that the comet will impact the planet, causing destruction in its wake. Hence the odyssey of these two scientists who warn the whole world that the end of the world is near.

In a scene from the film, the characters of Lawrence and DiCaprio are at the White House to alert the president (Streep) to the situation. Kate’s character is pretty serious, so she’s not surprised when no one in the Oval Office takes them serially. In an exchange he has with him jonah hill character, who plays the chief of staff, Jason Orlean, often teases Kate and plays all kinds of pranks on her. In one of their exchanges, he calls her “the boy with the dragon tattoo“.

The scene in question is not only funny, but it has a double meaning, since it refers to one of the roles the Oscar winner couldn’t land. Before becoming Katniss Everdeen for the saga of The Hunger Games, the actress auditioned for the role of Lisbeth Salander for the North American version of The girl with the dragon tattoo by David Fincher.

Lawrence was one of many choices, including Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. However, the role ended up in the hands of Rooney mara, who starred in the adaptation alongside Daniel Craig. As it turned out, Lawrence was rejected as she was too tall for the role of Lisbeth.

Although the intentionality behind the joke on Don’t Look Up It can be interpreted in a different way, it also refers to the appearance of Lawrence’s character, very comparable to that of Rooney Mara in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Don’t look up It is available on Netflix.

