The challenges of 2022 on Xbox: more games, xCloud and the future of Gold

Xbox has no games has gone down in history. Among the titles with the best ratings of 2021 we find Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires 4, and a Deathloop for the competition that is from an own study. The company begins to reap the fruits of a series of developer purchases that began in 2017, which seemed not to start in the final stretch of Xbox One but which is already flourishing in this first year of Series. And there is still much to come. Games will be a capital element for 2022 of Microsoft that has, before him, several challenges to face: will there be more games in addition to those confirmed? What will happen to current subscription services?

Of course, the same thing happens to PS5 and other devices: the great challenge is to meet the demand for stock what there will be and what has been in this first year of the new generation. And although expectations are not very hopeful, the company has confirmed that in its first year of life, Series has sold more than any other Xbox in the same period despite the lack of supply. Good sign.

Xbox Series games (console exclusive) in development

CrossfireX (February 10)

Tunic (March 16, also on PC)

Stalker 2 (April 28, also on PC)

Scorn (October 2022, also on PC)

Starfield (November 11, also on PC)

Redfall (2022)

Forza Motorsport

Hellblade 2

State of Decay 3

Perfect dark

fable

Elder Scrolls VI

Avowed

Indiana Jones

Everwild

There are several names already specified for 2022, such as the Triple S formed by Starfield, Stalker 2 and Scorn, to which we can add Arkane Studio’s multiplayer project, Redfall, the campaign for CrossfireX from Remedy and some indies like Tunic or Replaced. In addition to this, no one is aware that some of the undated titles such as the new Forza Motorsport or Hellblade 2 They seem to be in more advanced stages than the rest and could complete the proposed games for this year. Because 2022 will need that, to specify if any more names are added to the second year of Series. Some, like Elder Scrolls, Indiana Jones or Perfect Dark, except for surprise, still sound far away.

xCloud, Game Pass, the play anywhere and the services that are to come

The cloud game has a top contender at Microsoft. Stadia has offered us a very low latency and a surprisingly accurate experience in almost all scenarios, something that at the moment – in our point of view – is not achieving with such hegemony xCloud. That does not mean that the Microsoft project has taken giant steps, and the game in the cloud from PC, for example, is progressing even with room for improvement and from the console it works quite well. Other fields, such as iOS, the experience is far from optimal. but the key to xCloud is not cloud play alone, but its golden link with Game Pass.

Consolidate the game through the cloud It is a guarantee of success because joining the Pass means having a very powerful catalog for a monthly subscription with which no one can compete today. And it is one of the workhorses of the experience that allows, for example, to play next gen titles with better performance on Xbox One than their native versions.

The growth of the Game Pass will also mark this 2022, which has started strong with the Mass Effect trilogy included this month of January. In general, the ads – beyond the exclusive ones on the day of departure – are being powerful and superior to other subscription services. Indies, entire sagas, games with a multiplayer focus… The variety is the pleasure, and Game Pass should (and surely will) continue down this path. It remains to be seen what happens with other services. EA Play is already part of the family and soon the one of Ubisoft +, although not within the Pass.

Strategic move: what to do with Gold?

The other side of the coin is in Gold service, necessary to be able to play online, a pioneer in giving monthly games but not having a good time. In 2021 it was no longer necessary for free to play -he arrived late and correcting a major error- and the games that have been given month after month, with few exceptions, have been quite forgettable. It is clear that the investment and efforts are in Game Pass, so in a new movement that advances the rest, it does not seem unreasonable to think that this may be the last year of Gold as the service we know today. It remains to be seen how this applies. Can the console support a free online? Will it be integrated directly into Game Pass without impacting the price? The balance between updating a service offer that has been stagnant (Gold) but continues to perform, or optimizing even more a pillar of your business model (Pass) is complex.

For other discussions, it will be necessary to know if Xbox will address the path of Reality Virtual at some point – for now, something of its own is discarded – how it will evolve the success of Xbox Series S as developments and new titles grow in demand and, why not, see if there are new purchases or agreements for more exclusive titles. Japan it is still a territory to be conquered.