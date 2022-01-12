The best way to fly an Airbus A320 without leaving home

An EasyJet Airbus A320 plane takes off from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris, France, December 2, 2021. REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier

Flight simulators have earned their place in the video game industry, as the arrival of ‘Flight Simulator 2020 ′ It allowed players the opportunity to experience what it would be like to fly an aircraft, either casually or as a learning challenge for aircraft lovers; but nevertheless, A Swiss company has decided to go further and put on sale a complete system for pilot and co-pilot that almost perfectly mimics the cockpit of an Airbus A320.

Although it can be an experience that is accessible to almost all users with a mid-range computer onwards (since these simulators require considerable power), there are many others who prefer to spend much more money to obtain a more ‘realistic’ experience, An example of this is a significant number of rudders, chairs and pedals that are on the market designed exclusively for flight simulation activities.

The design created by the company ‘New Concept Informatique’ is called ‘Panel A320 Desktop Captain and FO (Flight Operator) ‘ and it consists of three computers for the flight instruments, as well as two complete consoles with operating manuals, pedestals and acceleration levers, central and upper panels, and finally, the license for its own simulation application called ‘ProSim A320 ′.

It should be clarified that the system does not include some essential components for its operation, since said cabin must be connected to a computer that as minimum requirements must have an RTX 2080 graphic card, in the same way, it does not include monitors, pedals or seats; however, the company announced that they will soon be available for an additional price.

The company indicates that although there are other models on the market, this one stands out for the quality of its materials, the functionality of its buttons, and the ‘Plug & Play’ technology that will allow you to simply connect and play, for this, the computer has 3 USB cables and a network cable.

The company recommends “purchasing a quality computer to ensure stability and smooth operation with FSX, Prepar3D V3, Prepar3D V4.”

It should be noted that the product is not cheap at all, because according to the company’s website it is available to pre-order at a price of 38,900 Swiss francs ($ 42,106, approximately) , so it makes it quite an expensive device. In addition, the cost of shipping and packaging is not taken into account in the final price, so it could go up much more; However, it will represent a further step in immersion for the most fanatical of these simulators, as this will be one of the most faithful virtual experiences to the sensation of flying an A320 from the comfort of your home.

Why Implementation of 5G Technology Could Affect the Aviation Industry

Technological advances in connectivity could bring great problems to the world of aviation, at least that is what some American scientists who are debating about the C-band, an electromagnetic frequency key for 5G technology but which could cause interference in the aircraft operation.

According to the international media Bloomberg, the issue has become a matter of concern for the main executives of airlines such as the CEO of Southwest, Gary Kelly, who described the problem as his “number one concern” in the short term, in the same way, the aviation trade group ‘Airlines for America’ explained that such 5G interference could disrupt up to 350,000 flights a year.

The Federal Airline Administration of the United States stated that the faster 5G signals could interfere with the ‘radio altimeters’ of airplanes that have automated cabin systems, which are used to land in frontal weather conditions or even to avoid collisions with other aircraft, so such interference could be much more than just a minor problem.

The debate and the problem itself lies in the fact that the ‘C Band’ spectrum is authorized to operate in the United States under a frequency between 3.7 and 3.98 Ghz, while the spectrum used by aircraft navigation systems works between 4.2 and 4.4 Ghz and although in theory these frequencies could “coexist”, some experts warn that it would not be so easy.

According to a study by the Institute of Aerospace Vehicles presented in 2020, the impact of the C-band on navigation systems was analyzed, finding considerable variations in altimeters, and although some systems are capable of protecting themselves from such interference, not all aircraft count with the necessary equipment to do it.

On the other hand, some US telecommunications organizations such as AT&T and Verizon argue that the current evidence does not show that 5G will cause interference, other sectors have spoken out to question the reason for these concerns at such an advanced moment of the implementation of 5G, since the development of the technology takes years and it is a problem that could be detected much earlier.

