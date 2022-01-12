The best and worst dresses of the week

Nicole Kidman has become one of the great stars of the week. The actress has dazzled with her styling to present her new film with Javier Bardem. Also the actresses Úrsula Corberó, who has made her debut in an American ‘late show’, and Jennifer Lawrence, who has boasted of pregnancy, have conquered with their looks.

By contrast, Jennifer Garner or Heather Graham have been wrong with their choices. These have been the most outstanding outfits, for better and for worse, of the second week of December:

Top six

Nicole Kidman has dressed up as a princess in a stunning Armani Privé design. The actress has presented her latest film with a strapless neckline design made of tulle and with a beaded detail on the neckline. Complete the look with a diamond necklace and bracelet, waterfall earrings and her red hair tied in a casual bun.

Nicole Kidman in the movie ‘Being the Ricardos’ in Los Angeles Chris pizzello

Kate Middleton has dazzled once again with a ‘total red look’. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the pre-Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, an emotional event organized by her, with a spectacular Chaterine Walker coat, with a maxi bow at the neckline. A design that looks with a red dress and pumps and handbag also of the same tone.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey GTRES

Sara Sampaio has caught all eyes with a striking black Zuhair Murad design full of sparkling fringes that add movement and a special touch to her style, which is finished with an elegant bow and XL earrings.

Sara Sampaio at the Red Sea Film Festival ceremony in Saudi Arabia GTRES

Ryan Reynolds has gone out to run some errands in New York with an ideal and very comfortable casual style, with a gray sweater, jeans and blue jacket, which he shows off with sneakers and hats.

Ryan Reynolds on the streets of New York TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence has shown off her pregnancy in a pretty black polka dot dress. An Oscar de la Renta design that has slightly puffed sleeves and a drape at the waist. Her wavy hair and natural makeup are a success to succeed with this look that she completes with black ‘stilettos’.

Jennifer Lawrence with her look in New York GTRES

Úrsula Corberó has caused a sensation in her first ‘late show’ in the United States. The actress has visited the Jimmy Fallon program in a spectacular black dress full of sequins and fringes signed by Alexandre Vauthier. A look of ten that completes with a semi-collected and an impact makeup, with fuchsia pink eyeliner.

Úrsula Corberó with presenter Jimmy Fallon Youtube ‘The Tonight Show’

The worst four

Jennifer Garner has worn a bland look at a gala held in Los Angeles. The actress has opted for a blue cape-dress that she has combined with tall brown leather boots, a choice that has not quite convinced us.

Jennifer Garner at the Hollywood Reporter’s Women Gala in Los Angeles GTRES

Haley Bennett has not gone unnoticed with her maroon dress with a structure reminiscent of a crinoline to add exaggerated volume to her style. A structure that includes some decorative flowers that are also present in the design.

Actress Haley Bennett at the ‘Cyrano’ premiere in London GTRES

Jordan Roth has not left indifferent at the premiere of ‘And Just Like That …’ with a maxi shirt in pleated fabric and polka dot print that shows off with a leather skirt, corset-type belt and striking boots.

Jordan Roth at the ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere in New York Evan agostini

Heather Graham has donned a very summery dress to attend an event in New York, where the temperatures are very low. The actress has been completely wrong with this design, which is perfect for summer, but for the middle of winter it is a wrong choice.

Heather Graham at an event in New York GTRES

