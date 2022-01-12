The apocalypse of emotions

The Christmas was the precise moment in which, through a film production, it was played with the feelings and emotions of the spectator. Escape.

Do not look up, it is an apocalyptic satire that managed to capture the attention of those who tend to trivialize information.

As “a portrait, an artistic way of showing the skepticism of the human being and the manipulation of emotions about ourselves, and not precisely of someone in particular, but that comes from digital networks, the economy, politics, but at the same time a manipulation of our perception ”, this is how the sociologist Felipe Gaytan rate the tape as Netflix, starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence.

It makes a reference to what could happen to the planet if a populist, incompetent and voracious administration did not correctly address the information leaked by professionals.

In this apocalyptic satire of Adam McKay, the actors of Hollywood they play a pair of astronomers who desperately fight for their message to be heard, as they intend to warn humanity that a comet will destroy the Earth.

“This is a movie that tends more to dramatization that it becomes slow in some points, but it is reinforced with this apocalyptic part that we have been through for a long time, starting with the predictions of the Mayans that humanity would end in 2021; before in 2001 with the idea of ​​a catastrophe in New York, and much earlier with the evangelical groups that announced the end of the world, so we have been mired in this idea for thousands of years ”, he adds.

This type of alerts in the world have been strengthened thanks to the Internet, a tool that ended up segmenting users by generating false news, but due to the accumulation of information many things are taken for granted.

“That’s why the movie Don’t look up to everyone seems crazy that something of that nature happens and everyone makes fun of scientists, so things are vandalized. We see the same in ourselves from the misinterpretations that were made from the Mayan codices where there were people who on December 12, 2012 (121212), became afraid. So what we see here is an accumulation of information that is not verified and that can give the feeling that you are informed but you do not have the knowledge, “says the doctor in sociology.

There are several interesting things to rescue from the film, one of them is the relationship between politics and economics when parodying Steve Job alluding to the development of an application that measures our emotions, which are smartphones that generate content to change your mood.

“That is a great description since in digital networks we do not move by knowledge, but rather by emotions. As explained by my colleagues who work on this part of the emotions, that we move 80% by emotion and 20% by reasoning, so we are emotional beings and the theme of the apocalypse ends up being a kind of parody, but in the sense of the emotion that generates passion. It is even a very veiled criticism towards the corporations that define the trajectory of contemporary society ”, concluded the doctor Gaytán.

Escape. Don’t look up it was, according to various media outlets, it was destined to become one of the most important films of the season, but not only because of its cast – which includes Meryl streep-, but because of “his twisted sense of humor”, so you know, the tape will appeal to your emotions, but everything will depend on the moment you are when you decide to watch it.

