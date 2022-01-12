The action film that sweeps and became the most watched in Netflix history

Since Bird Box – starring Sandra Bullock – premiered on Netflix, it was ranked as the most watched movie on the platform of streaming, to reach 282 million hours viewed by users.

However, the glory is not eternal and has now been relegated to second place.

And is that Red alert, a film that debuted on November 5 at the cinema, and that five days later reached the streaming, he quickly got into the outpost zone.

Now, as revealed in the latest site update Netflix Top10, This new film managed to get into the first place, having 364 million hours played during its first weeks on the billboard.

Of course, to a certain extent, this record was expected, because already in its debut on Netflix it reached 148 million hours of views.

What is it about?

The story stars a trident of stars made up of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, who are seconded by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Rawson Marshall Thurber was in charge of directing the plot that has been the most expensive so far in the history of Netflix, after having disbursed a budget of 200 million dollars, according to the specialized website IMDb.

This is the first joint work between actor Johnson and director Thurber, who had already been together in Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018).

This film mixes suspense, comedy and action in equal proportions, in which everything starts when Interpol issues a red alert, that is, an arrest warrant against one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the best criminologist in the FBI, is in charge of the case, in which he is dragged into a robbery that forces him with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds).

But who should he catch? Well, Sarah, who calls himself “The Bishop”, played by Gal Gadot herself, and who seems to snatch Booth’s position as the greatest criminal in the art world.

Thus, in almost two hours of the plot, the search leads this trio to travel the entire planet as a pursuit, from prison, through a bullring, even more return to the most hostile jungle.

Check here the trailer